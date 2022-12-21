Breeden Construction Awarded Contract For $62.4 Million Neighborhood Development Project In Newport News

Read full article on original website
Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages. What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown. "It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area....
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
Ambassador Pass Available For Newport News Residents And City Employees
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is inviting residents and city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown with the 2023 Ambassador Pass. The pass allows holders the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News, and to become community ambassadors. Ambassador Pass holders receive free one-time admission to eight city attractions. It is valid for two adults (age 16 and older) and two children on select dates.
Accomack School Board approves Saturday school for those wanting it
The Accomack school board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to approve spending more than $1 million on Saturday school, a proposal that several school board members said prompted many parent phone calls over the previous weekend. Before the public comment period, Vice Chair Ronnie Holden announced that a “misconception” had been...
Emails reveal NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise Ocean Club more than a month before notifying them
Club owner Baxter Simmons said he was "blindsided" by NPS's decision to end negotiations for a new lease.
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
Workers remain hard at work during frigid cold temperatures in Hampton Roads
The bitter cold temperatures can be tough. Friday night, and through the weekend will be the coldest holiday weekend we've seen here in Hampton Roads in 20 years
Local shelters, organizations provide resources amid winter storm
As temperatures drop and wind gusts continue to affect our area, shelters and organizations are providing resources to those in the community in need or experiencing homelessness.
Dominion Energy fighting power outages caused by strong winds, falling limbs
By Friday night, most of the outages were in Newport News and Hampton. It's bad timing for people bracing for one of the coldest days of the year.
Large fuel spill at Sam’s Club in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A large fuel spill has shut down part of the parking lot at the Sam’s Club in Newport News. The store is at 12407 Jefferson Avenue. Newport News police say the spill is also causing traffic backups near the entrance to Walmart and Sam’s Club. Drivers are asked to use caution.
An EVMS/ODU Merger Is In The Works
NORFOLK-On December 16, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced plans for an upcoming merger of Eastern Virginia Medical School and Old Dominion University, with the merger required to take place by July 2024. The announcement was made as part of the governor’s amendments to the 2022-24 state budget, which must be...
Food pantry urges community to pick up perishable goods
With the holidays around the corner, many are unable to provide for their families. Five Loaves Food Pantry is here to help with so much food, they're hoping not to waste.
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
500 Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg after Thursday crash
Some residents of the city of Petersburg are currently experiencing a power outage due to a vehicle crash near downtown.
8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Virginia Beach
8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
