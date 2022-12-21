The drugs known as antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. Antibiotics are sometimes used to treat parasitic infections as well. These medicines aid in the treatment of bacterial infections in both humans and animals. Antibiotics help destroy or slow the growth of bacteria by either killing them or stopping them from reproducing. They are useless against viral infections like the flu or the common cold. Infections can be treated with antibiotics, which have also saved countless lives. They may, however, have negative side effects and increase antibiotic resistance.

6 DAYS AGO