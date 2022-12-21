Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent & Vaccines Make the Stock Attractive
French drugmaker Sanofi SNY possesses a diversified product portfolio with a presence in several therapeutic areas, including multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, immunology, among others. Sanofi has also been progressing well with product launches. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list...
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Zacks.com
Gilead (GILD) Gets FDA Nod for Twice-Yearly HIV Treatment
GILD - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved lenacapavir in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV) under the brand name Sunlenca for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug-resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. The approval of this new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV...
NASDAQ
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 65% As FDA Accepts IND Application For KPI-012
(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) surged nearly 65% on Tuesday after hours after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted an investigational new drug application for the company's lead product candidate, KPI-012. KPI-012 is a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome...
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Inks Deal to Develop Antibodies for Treating Cancer
Merck MRK entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Kelun-Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, to develop seven antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for treating cancer. Per the terms of the agreement, Kelun-Biotech will grant exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and market multiple ADC therapies, including exclusive options to obtain...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
The tablets were contaminated by a substance known as Nitrosamines, which the FDA reports is commonly found in food and water.
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer therapy shows success in more than 70% of patients in global clinical trials
A new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells was successful in as many as 73% of patients in two clinical trials, according to researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The therapy, known as a bispecific antibody,...
Drug maker voluntarily recalls blood pressure medication Quinapril
Drug maker Lupin Pharmaceuticals voluntarily pulls blood pressure medication Quinapril over fears of possible elevated cancer risks.
Medagadget.com
Antibiotics Market to Reach US$ 67,874.0 Mn with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.
The drugs known as antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. Antibiotics are sometimes used to treat parasitic infections as well. These medicines aid in the treatment of bacterial infections in both humans and animals. Antibiotics help destroy or slow the growth of bacteria by either killing them or stopping them from reproducing. They are useless against viral infections like the flu or the common cold. Infections can be treated with antibiotics, which have also saved countless lives. They may, however, have negative side effects and increase antibiotic resistance.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
endpts.com
FDA rejects Ipsen rare-disease drug, more data and time needed to review
Drug pricing watchdog ICER said that the uncertainty in the health benefits of two potential Alzheimer’s drugs makes it challenging to assess their future cost-effectiveness, according to a draft report released Thursday morning. The report evaluates Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab and Eli Lilly’s donanemab, both of which are amyloid-clearing...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
Researchers from Columbia Engineering have developed a new preclinical evaluation pipeline to specialize bacterial therapies for lung cancer treatment, according to a press release published by Columbia University. The new approach managed to characterize bacterial medicines quickly and successfully integrate them with existing therapies for lung cancer. Lung cancer is...
NASDAQ
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
Medagadget.com
Colombia, Chile and Peru Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,190.2 Thousand by 2030 With CAGR of 5.1% | Teva Pharmaceuticals,Bausch Health,Companies.
Key market companies are aiming on receiving goods acceptance from official bodies orderly to increase their goods assortment, which is anticipated to fuel the development of Colombia, Chile and Peru Wilson’s disease treatment market over the predicted duration. For example, in November 2020, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a subordinate of Sanofi S.A., declared that the U.S. FDA has accepted CLOVIQUE a room-temperature constancy, branded general good. THCl is utilized for the therapy of WD in sufferers who are prejudiced of penicillamine.
NASDAQ
Amcor (AMCR) Sells Russia Unit to HS Investments for 370M Euro
Amcor AMCR announced that it sold three Russia factories to HS Investments based in the same country. In August, Amcor initially announced the sale of its Russia business, following its March announcement about scaling down operations and exploring options for its business in the country. The statement was released in March as Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
NASDAQ
Camber Energy Climbs On Agreement To Acquire Certain Oil Companies
(RTTNews) - Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company agreed to acquire certain privately owned oil companies for around $69 million. The acquisition includes working interests in approximately one hundred sixty-nine, proved-producing oil wells producing approx. two thousand barrels...
targetedonc.com
ZB131 Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
The CSP-targeting antibody, ZB131, is being investigated in a phase 1/2 study of patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ZB131 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. "More than 62,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with pancreatic...
