2022 has been a year of continued change within Cook County Government. Consistent with trends across the state and country, the organization continues to see high rates of staff turnover. In 2019 and 2020, the numbers of people leaving employment with the County were 14 and 16 respectively. In 2021, the number of departures shot up to 23 people, and this year we have seen 25 people – one-fifth of our workforce – retire or move on to other opportunities.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO