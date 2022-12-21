Read full article on original website
Several Grand Marais businesses damaged by Friday's high winds
High winds causing whiteout conditions, widespread power outages, and bitterly cold wind chills weren't exactly what Cook County residents were hoping for Christmas this year. According to several business Facebook posts, several downtown area businesses suffered damages due to the high winds, which were reported to be up to 74 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
In photos: Blizzard causes damage to trees, powerlines, and buildings along the North Shore, Grand Marais
The "Christmas Blizzard of 2022" is one that most people along the north shore won't forget any time soon. The National Weather Service - Duluth shared that an almost record-breaking 74 mph wind gust was observed in Grand Marais Harbor on Friday, December 23, and in Little Marias, 82 mph.
Winter Storm and Road Conditions Update
BLIZZARD WARNING - UPDATED AT 6:00 AM 12/24/2023. AREAS AFFECTED : NORTHERN COOK, NORTHERN LAKE; SOUTHERN COOK, NORTH SHORE; SOUTHERN LAKE, NORTH SHORE. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard...
Cook County Connections: Cook County Year in Review
2022 has been a year of continued change within Cook County Government. Consistent with trends across the state and country, the organization continues to see high rates of staff turnover. In 2019 and 2020, the numbers of people leaving employment with the County were 14 and 16 respectively. In 2021, the number of departures shot up to 23 people, and this year we have seen 25 people – one-fifth of our workforce – retire or move on to other opportunities.
Cook County Emergency Chaplains Program
Learn more about the Cook County Emergency Chaplains Program:. Presenters: Sheriff Pat Eliasen, Deputy Angelique Homan, and Emergency Chaplain Hillary Freeman. Join us for an interesting one-hour conversation with Sheriff Pat Eliasen, Deputy Angelique Homan, and Emergency Chaplain Hillary Freeman. Below is a link to a Boreal exclusive article that...
