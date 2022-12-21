Read full article on original website
Official: Gemma Bonner Returns For Second Liverpool Stay
First the Reds brought back Shanice van de Sanden to the club after years away. Now Matt Beard has done it again. The club officially welcomed defender and former captain Gemma Bonner back to the team. Bonner put in a massive 115 appearances for the Reds in her six years at the club before leaving in 2018.
Klopp Talk: We Should Have Defended Better Against Man City
Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie saw Liverpool and Manchester Cityi both field squads missing a raft of players through injury and time off following World Cup exertions. However, England’s two standout sides in recent years still managed to put on a riveting show, with City’s unfathomable depth helping...
Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January
Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.
West Ham ‘have conceded internally’ to Declan Rice leaving in the summer — report
Long-term Chelsea transfer target Declan Rice looks set to leave West Ham United in the summer, with the club having conceded “internally” that they will have to let go of their 24-year-old captain, who’s made it abundantly clear that his ambition is to play Champions League football.
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain Féminine, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Against Paris Saint-Germain in France, Chelsea put on one of their best displays this season to set the tone of their Women’s Champions League group stage journey early on. The 1-0 victory over last term’s semi-finalists really sent the message that the Blues were ones to keep a close watch in the title race.
Rumormongering: Spurs considering a £13m January move for Adrien Rabiot
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. I know. I know! It’s like Groundhog Day except with a lot more swearing in French. Normally I’d be appending this to the Batcountry section and we’d all be having a good laugh, except for one thing: it’s Gary Jacob writing in the Times of London, and he’s not a journalist you casually dismiss.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool FC
3 Up - Kevin De Bruyne - KDB was back to his spectacular self on his return to the Etihad. He didn’t have the World Cup he might have hoped for with Belgium, but it’s all better now that he can serve goals on a plate to his favorite Norse God.
Everton vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | DCL Doubtful, Coady out
The World Cup is over. Boo. So come on, come on, get down to Goodison Park. Gumshields can provide relief from grinding teeth. So, Wolves… Boxing Day… how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. Despite an elongated break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite talks loan, Doucoure January transfer rumours
“This is just a very nice club, PSV. There are many committed people who want to form a family club together. I ended up in a pleasant team. This is a beautiful environment for me in all respects and, moreover, this competition is a good stage for further growth as a footballer. I am very satisfied here,” says Branthwaite. [Echo via Eindhovens Dagblad]
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Where were we
Given the number (and profile) of Tottenham Hotspur players at the World Cup, there was always likely be at least one champion amongst the squad, and indeed Cristian Romero returns to London as a winner. The rest will have some level of disappointment, especially Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane, but for everyone the focus must turn back to club football.
Friday - Monday December 23rd-26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa v Liverpool w/ The Redmen TV!
What did Dan make of Liverpool’s mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break and with so many first team players having had participated in the tournament, is he just happy that they escaped the nasty injury bug?. How would/does Dan see the second half of the season playing out...
Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment. The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and...
SBN Weekly: Liverpool Reaction, KDB 4Ever, Transfer Rumours, and More...
Happy Christmas Cityzens!! Manchester City made their return this week as the club downed rivals Liverpool FC, ending the Reds' attempt to repeat as Carabao Cup winners. The women remain idle during Christmas week, but the men have two more fixtures to squeeze in before the calendar flips to 2023. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for the week ahead.
Inter Milan in no hurry to renew Romelu Lukaku loan, even at lower cost — report
Romelu Lukaku returned to action with Inter Milan last night, in a friendly match against second division Reggina, playing most of the game and even finding the back of the net, which has given rise to some hopeful headlines in Italy, about a second half of the season revival for the Chelsea loanee. (And by extension, Inter themselves, who are chasing unbeaten league-leaders Napoli.)
Eghbali: Chelsea were ‘not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side’
We’ve heard a fair amount from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the past few months, but more recently, it was fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s turn to speak at a business conference, appearing at SporticoLive’s “Invest in Sports” Summit back in mid-October, as part of the “Expanding International Portfolios” panel.
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Forwards
Rounding off our mid-season positional reviews, it’s time to look at how the centre forwards have got on thus far. You can see what we made of the other positions by looking through the links here: goalkeepers, wing-backs, centre backs and midfielders. While none of the Royals’ strikers have...
Chelsea, Molde FK fully agree David Datro Fofana transfer — report
Chelsea look set to seal our first January signing, having reportedly “fully” agreed the transfer of young striker David Datro Fofana from 2022 Norwegian champions Molde FK. We were said to be advanced talks last week, and we’ve now advanced to where we needed to advance to. Here we go, and such.
On This Day (24 December 1904): Sunderland enjoy first-ever home league win over Newcastle!
The early Sunderland v Newcastle United league clashes were often a Yuletide fixture, and in 1899 and 1903 the Lads provided their fans with Christmas bonuses in the form of enjoyable derby day wins. Both of those victories came on Tyneside, the second of which was played on Boxing Day....
