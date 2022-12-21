Read full article on original website
Doug Lawson
3d ago
Because they offered him more NIL money. Plain and simple! This will bring college football to an end. Sad!!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
dawgnation.com
David Pollack shares vision of Georgia defense vs. ‘best quarterback in college football’
ATHENS — No college quarterback is better than C.J. Stroud when he’s on his game, according to ESPN GameDay analyst David Pollack. That’s why it’s a good thing the Bulldogs can counter with the most dominant defender in college football, Pollack noted. But first things first,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains Ohio State's path to be successful against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
Cole Cubelic understands what Ohio State is up against in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, and still believes the Buckeyes have a chance to be successful. But he’s not offering a guarantee in that regard, however, it’s still feasible and possible. “Georgia doesn’t have a dominant edge presence...
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO
Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Why can't Ohio State figure out NIL? | How Buckeyes shift to underdog mentality
Welcome to the weekend and the holidays! No. 4 Ohio State hasn't played a game since the team lost to No. 2 Michigan nearly a month ago but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a lot going on. The Buckeyes continued their preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal and...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Zoo and Aquarium closing
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Comments / 11