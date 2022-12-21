Read full article on original website
Related
suggest.com
December 18-24 Horoscope: Time To Let It Go
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of December 17, 2022. I applaud your expansive curiosity. I admire your yearning to learn more and more about our mysterious world as you add to your understanding of how the game of life works. Your greed for interesting experiences is good greed! It is one of your most beautiful qualities. But now and then, there come times when you need to scale down your quest for fresh, raw truths and work on integrating what you have already absorbed. The coming weeks will be one of those times.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on December 20
The world can start to look different as Jupiter visits your sign, for the next few months. All the courage and competitiveness you’ve been waiting for is right there inside you. You can ask for anything from a date to a new daily rate. You have the energy to...
Bustle
Madelyn Cline Has Made A Major Lifestyle Change
With the second instalment of Daniel Craig-starring whodunnit Glass Onion: Knives Out hitting Netflix on Dec 23, a whole new cast are about to get stuck into the world of murder mysteries. Alongside the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Wes Anderson-regular Edward Norton, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline will also appear as Whiskey, the girlfriend of men's rights activist and billionaire Miles Bron. But the question is, who is the U.S actor dating in real life?
Bustle
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the flagship Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin centers on seven outcasts who “unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them,” giving rise to a prototype witcher. The ensuing conflict brings about the Conjunction of the Spheres, which merges the worlds of monsters, humans, and elves — something that was only vaguely explained in author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series from which the series is adapted. Though Netflix has yet to renew Blood Origin for Season 2, there are already a few factors working against that possibility.
Here’s Your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide for Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
The only thing better than receiving the perfect gift is knowing you’ve given one. And if you’re anything like me, the best part of the holiday season is seeing the look on someone’s face when they finally open the present you’ve thoughtfully selected and carefully wrapped. If you’re at a loss for where to begin, I’ve curated a comprehensive gift guide for each zodiac sign, because there’s no way your loved ones will be disappointed. Finding the perfect gift can be a daunting task, especially if you’re dealing with a particularly stubborn recipient. The last thing you want to do is...
Bustle
Line Of Duty Is Reportedly Returning For An Explosive Christmas Special
Christmas is the season of goodwill, and fans of Line of Duty will be excited to hear that a brand new batch of episodes may be on the way. According to a report from The Sun, the show will return for a three-part special sometime in 2023. “There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business,” a source told the newspaper. “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion – now Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.” Bustle has reached out to the BBC who has declined to comment.
Bustle
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Whitney Houston’s life story has been told many times over in made-for-TV specials and limited series over the years, but I Wanna Dance With Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie, promises to be different. The first trailers were released in late 2022, and the film lands in theaters December 23, 2022, just in time to get all of your friends together to see just how Hollywood plans on re-telling Whitney’s long, rollercoaster-ride of a career and personal life.
Bustle
“OG Nepo Baby” Jamie Lee Curtis Took On The Current Discourse
The conversation around “nepo babies” has reached a fever pitch in the wake of a recent New York Magazine cover story about children of Hollywood stars who have made names of their own — and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet. Two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis joined the fray with an impassioned Instagram message about her own experience on Friday, Dec. 23. Calling herself “an OG nepo baby,” she took on the discourse and defended their “right to exist.”
Bustle
Fans Might Have A Long Wait For I Hate Suzie Season 3
Back in 2020, the first series of I Hate Suzie became one of the standout dramas of the year. Created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, the comedy-drama follows the story of a 30-something actor named Suzie (played by Piper), who becomes wrapped up in a PR crisis after her phone is hacked and intimate photographs are leaked online. To the joy of fans, the series was later renewed for a second season, I Hate Suzie Too, which debuted in Dec. 2022. With the show’s long-awaited return finally upon us, many viewers are now likely wondering: will I Hate Suzie return for Season 3? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about a potential third chapter.
Bustle
What Really Happens To Stephen In Riches?
Spoilers ahead for Riches. By the end of episode one, we’ve had evidence of an affair, a family fall-out, and the reveal of a shock inheritance. And that is just the beginning. ITVX’s Riches, written by How To Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna’s Abby Ajayi, doesn’t skimp on the drama. But it’s a death in mysterious circumstances that makes for the most pivotal moment in episode one. After the passing of patriarch and CEO Stephen, we see other members of the Richards family vie for power over the business he controlled, Flair & Glory. So what happens to Stephen Richards in episode one?
What Does a Capricorn Look Like? The Physical Appearance of This Earth Sign, Explained By an Astrologer
Have you ever seen someone and thought to yourself “Wow, that person looks like a Capricorn”? Has it ever crossed your mind why someone may “look” or act like their zodiac sign? I’m here to bring some insight by explaining what a Capricorn looks like! Astrology is a great tool to understand the way that people will look, act, dress and decorate their living spaces depending on their sign. When someone has dominant Capricorn placements—especially personal planets such as their sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Mars or Venus—they tend to embody their planetary ruler: Saturn the planet of rules, karma and structure....
Bustle
Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Net Worth Includes A Whole Lot Of Little Mix
As fans eagerly await solo music from Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, the singer-songwriter made a red carpet appearance at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5. Wearing a custom Fiorucci strapless ivory and black gown featuring a heart-shaped satin panel, Pinnock matched her stunning outfit with a sleek hairstyle and a teardrop diamond necklace paired with matching earrings.
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside for Christmas
Family members spent Christmas morning on Sunday with Pele at the Sao Paulo hospital where the legendary footballer is battling worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. Shortly after midnight, at the start of Christmas Day, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of the footballer's wife, Marcia Aoki, and other family members gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated.
Venus Goes Into Capricorn on December 9th, 2022
Venus enters Capricorn, encouraging us to make the proper commitments in our love life and career, along with boosting our standards. Relationship stability would never be an issue if we treated our love lives seriously.
Bustle
Alice In Borderland Season 3 Might Happen Sooner Than You Think
After two long years, Alice in Borderland Season 2 finally dropped on Netflix Dec. 22 — and with the second installment of the dystopian series comes plenty of questions. What are the borderlands, anyway? How did Arisu and Usagi end up here? And perhaps most importantly, will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?
Bustle
The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Based On Only “A Few Lines” From The Book Series
Beginning with The Witcher in 2019, Netflix has given new life to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series. After discovering a plot hole while working on the flagship series, writer-producer Declan de Barra pitched an idea for a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said unlocked “a whole world of additional stories.” The literary source material won’t offer many plot clues for the new series, though: Luegenbiehl added that de Barra based the narrative on just “a few lines in the books.”
Bustle
After Filming Women Talking, Claire Foy Needed Pizza — And Tequila
Claire Foy is known for her royal portrayals. She’s starred as everyone from Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, to Anne Boleyn in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall, to the Duchess of Argyll in A Very British Scandal. But it was the possibility of playing a fictional Mennonite mother that made Foy burn with desire. “It was bordering on desperation. I would've done anything to be in it,” Foy tells Bustle of her latest film, Women Talking. “I read the book, then read the script, and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm so jealous of whoever's going to play [Salome].’ Then [director] Sarah [Polley] gave it to me. What was she thinking?”
suggest.com
December 25-31 Horoscope: Living In Retrograde’s Shadow
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the Sun...
Bustle
Harry Melling’s Latest Role Is Miles Away From Harry Potter
A lot has changed since we first saw Harry Melling on screen as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter. The 33-year-old British actor has created a long and multi-faceted career over the last decade. Whether it’s playing the shrewd Harry Beltik in The Queen’s Gambit or the spider-loving preacher in The Devil All The Time, the actor continues to charm audiences with his captivating performance. In the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, Melling plays renowned author Edgar Allan Poe, alongside Christian Bale, and the crowd is already abuzz. Whilst Melling has a strong presence and is widely remembered on screen, what do we know about his personal life? And is the actor dating anyone?
Comments / 0