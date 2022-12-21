Back in 2020, the first series of I Hate Suzie became one of the standout dramas of the year. Created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, the comedy-drama follows the story of a 30-something actor named Suzie (played by Piper), who becomes wrapped up in a PR crisis after her phone is hacked and intimate photographs are leaked online. To the joy of fans, the series was later renewed for a second season, I Hate Suzie Too, which debuted in Dec. 2022. With the show’s long-awaited return finally upon us, many viewers are now likely wondering: will I Hate Suzie return for Season 3? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about a potential third chapter.

