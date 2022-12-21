Santa to write letter to Bladen County’s children

ELIZABETHTOWN — In an effort to provide the residents of Bladen County with a more traditional Christmas feeling, the Bladen Journal is excited to announce that we have been in contact with Santa Claus and he has agreed to write a letter to our county’s children.

Santa’s letter will be published on the front page of the Bladen Journal on Dec. 23 and he encourages families to turn off their electronics for a bit so a designated family member can read his letter.

Santa’s letter will only be available in the physical edition of the Bladen Journal so that today’s generation of children can experience the excitement of gathering at the foot of their loved one as they hold a newspaper and read it aloud.

We hope you will participate in this and will send photos of your family reading Santa’s letter to the Bladen Journal at news@bladenjournal.com.