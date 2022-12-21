Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Alerts Issued Across Central & NEPA
As the cold temperatures and strong winds continue across central & northeast PA, wind chill advisories and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. Wind chill warnings have been issued for all the counties outlined in gray. Clinton, Lycoming, and Sullivan counties will remain under the warning until 7 P.M. Saturday, December 24. Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe counties are under the wind chill warning until 1 P.M. Saturday.
Homeless Persons Memorial Service in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania hosted a Homeless Persons Memorial. The event was meant to bring awareness to National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day and honor those in the community who are homeless and have lost their lives.
High winds, downed power lines leave over 25,000 PPL customers without power
PA - (WOLF) — More than 25,000 PPL customers are without power Friday afternoon as high winds knocked out power lines across the state. A PPL coverage map shows that areas in Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties are among the many areas without power at this time. Emergency communications...
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
One dead following Bartonsville blaze
BARTONSVILLE, MONROE CO.(WOLF) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a home in Bartonsville on Friday morning for what officials are now calling a fatal fire. Crews were called to a home on Beehler Road around 11:10 AM and immediately reported seeing flames coming from the basement of the residence.
