Pennsylvania State

Wind Chill Alerts Issued Across Central & NEPA

As the cold temperatures and strong winds continue across central & northeast PA, wind chill advisories and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. Wind chill warnings have been issued for all the counties outlined in gray. Clinton, Lycoming, and Sullivan counties will remain under the warning until 7 P.M. Saturday, December 24. Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe counties are under the wind chill warning until 1 P.M. Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Homeless Persons Memorial Service in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania hosted a Homeless Persons Memorial. The event was meant to bring awareness to National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day and honor those in the community who are homeless and have lost their lives.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
MARYLAND STATE
One dead following Bartonsville blaze

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE CO.(WOLF) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a home in Bartonsville on Friday morning for what officials are now calling a fatal fire. Crews were called to a home on Beehler Road around 11:10 AM and immediately reported seeing flames coming from the basement of the residence.

