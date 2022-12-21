Read full article on original website
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
GOP scores win in $1.7T budget deal by cutting IRS funding — but the agency still cashes in
Senate Republicans forced Democrats to cut over $275 million from the IRS in talks over the $1.7 trillion budget, but the IRS gets more funds from other sources.
University of Washington sued for withholding docs detailing professor's alleged role in DHS disinfo campaign
A watchdog group sued the University of Washington for its failure to provide documents on how one of its professors allegedly coordinated with DHS on disinformation.
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
Larry Kudlow: The omnibus bill is a monstrosity full of spending and tax hikes
Fox News host Larry Kudlow details where some of the money from the omnibus spending bill will be going and calls out GOP senators for siding with Democrats in support of this legislation on "Kudlow."
Former Sarasota pain doctor sentenced for health care conspiracy, receiving kickbacks
A former Sarasota pain doctor was sentenced Thursday in federal court for conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes in exchange for prescribing a medical fentanyl spray, according to a news release. U.S. District Judge William H. Jung sentenced Dr. Steven Chun, 59, to three years and six months...
Biden Admin Increasing Spending on Vaccine Injury Claims Raises Questions
Republican Representative Dan Bishop wondered on Twitter whether the bill was anticipating an increase in vaccine-related injuries.
qhubonews.com
People have shared their thoughts on President Biden delivering electric mail trucks, better air quality, and more affordable prices.
This week, President Biden delivered four major wins to advance our nation’s climate, environmental justice, and conservation goals while lowering energy costs for Americans. Using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Postal Service announced an historic $9.6 billion investment to put 66,000 electric delivery trucks on the...
Congress created an actual safety net for Americans during the last crisis. Don't expect that to happen again.
"We were living like middle class people — and we felt like royalty, because it was so novel for us," said one pandemic unemployment check recipient.
Omnibus spending package ups funding for DHS pilot program aiding illegal immigrants
The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by both chambers of Congress includes more funding for a controversial case management program for illegal immigrants.
Tax reporting nightmare creates a 'disaster' scenario for Americans: Reform expert
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist warned millions of taxpayers will face a "disaster" scenario with the IRS' new rule on third-party payment apps.
beckerspayer.com
9 Medicare Advantage plans audited for upcoding by OIG in the last 6 months
The HHS' Inspector General's Office released audits of nine Medicare Advantage plans over the last six months, according to the organization's semiannual report to Congress, published Dec. 5. The OIG audited medical coding records for diagnoses considered "high-risk" for upcoding. Medicare Advantage plans have faced allegations of upcoding members' medical...
beckerspayer.com
Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars go is top priority, CMS administrator says
Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars are being spent is a top priority for CMS, Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said at the Milken Future of Health Summit on Dec. 8. Medicare Advantage plans are facing allegations they have defrauded the government by making patients appear sicker than they are and receiving more payments.
MSNBC
Removing the U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate is a bad look
Right-wing lawmakers have succeeded in stripping a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for service members from a gargantuan defense spending bill. The Senate passed the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act — sans Covid vaccination mandate — last week, teeing it up for President Joe Biden to sign. For leaders, foreign...
rigzone.com
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
POLITICO
The next abortion battleground
OMNIBUS AMENDED — Before the bill cleared the Senate on Thursday, senators voted to add more than a half-dozen amendments to the bill, including major policy provisions that would expand federal protections for pregnant workers and nursing mothers, in addition to helping 9/11 families. Expect a House vote today on the bill and amendments.
lawstreetmedia.com
Cardiac Monitoring Cos. to Pay $44.8M to Resolve False Claims Act Liability Over Offshore Medical Work
The Department of Justice (DOJ) fined BioTelemetry Inc., and its subsidiary CardioNet LLC, nearly $45 million for violating the False Claims Act. The federal government claims Cardionet illegally outsourced cardiac analyses to India and to analysts without the required Cardiovascular Credentialing International (CCI) certification. Per this week’s statement, claims made...
Labor Department ignores the costs of its new rule for independent contractors
Instead of curtailing flexible job opportunities for workers, regulators and policymakers should look to help independent contractors by expanding their access to portable benefits.
Biden’s gifting specialty bailouts with no reforms included
It should be axiomatic that no taxpayer bailout should ever be made without structural reform to the failed program being assisted.
IRS conducted audits on Bidens, House passes requirement for mandatory IRS audit of president
The IRS has conducted audits on the federal income taxes of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the last two years, one of which required the first couple to pay slightly more than originally owed. White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told CBS News, "The routine...
