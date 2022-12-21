ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
NEW JERSEY STATE
qhubonews.com

People have shared their thoughts on President Biden delivering electric mail trucks, better air quality, and more affordable prices.

This week, President Biden delivered four major wins to advance our nation’s climate, environmental justice, and conservation goals while lowering energy costs for Americans. Using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Postal Service announced an historic $9.6 billion investment to put 66,000 electric delivery trucks on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckerspayer.com

9 Medicare Advantage plans audited for upcoding by OIG in the last 6 months

The HHS' Inspector General's Office released audits of nine Medicare Advantage plans over the last six months, according to the organization's semiannual report to Congress, published Dec. 5. The OIG audited medical coding records for diagnoses considered "high-risk" for upcoding. Medicare Advantage plans have faced allegations of upcoding members' medical...
LOUISIANA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars go is top priority, CMS administrator says

Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars are being spent is a top priority for CMS, Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said at the Milken Future of Health Summit on Dec. 8. Medicare Advantage plans are facing allegations they have defrauded the government by making patients appear sicker than they are and receiving more payments.
MSNBC

Removing the U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate is a bad look

Right-wing lawmakers have succeeded in stripping a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for service members from a gargantuan defense spending bill. The Senate passed the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act — sans Covid vaccination mandate — last week, teeing it up for President Joe Biden to sign. For leaders, foreign...
rigzone.com

New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude

A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
POLITICO

The next abortion battleground

OMNIBUS AMENDED — Before the bill cleared the Senate on Thursday, senators voted to add more than a half-dozen amendments to the bill, including major policy provisions that would expand federal protections for pregnant workers and nursing mothers, in addition to helping 9/11 families. Expect a House vote today on the bill and amendments.
COLORADO STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

Cardiac Monitoring Cos. to Pay $44.8M to Resolve False Claims Act Liability Over Offshore Medical Work

The Department of Justice (DOJ) fined BioTelemetry Inc., and its subsidiary CardioNet LLC, nearly $45 million for violating the False Claims Act. The federal government claims Cardionet illegally outsourced cardiac analyses to India and to analysts without the required Cardiovascular Credentialing International (CCI) certification. Per this week’s statement, claims made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy