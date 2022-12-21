ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, IA

Comments / 1

Related
kiwaradio.com

Paddlefish Licenses Now On Sale

Statewide Iowa — Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefishing licenses are on sale through January 7th. The season starts February 1st and runs through April 30th...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination

An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Down In Iowa

(Undated) — Gas prices are down again in Iowa. Triple A reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday to a little over two eighty-six. That’s 41-cents less than a month ago. Nationally, the average is just over three-ten. Texas remains home to the lowest prices at the pump, posting a per-gallon average of about two bucks, 65 cents.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars

As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Hogs Are Taking Over Iowa, Now Outnumber Humans 7:1

There are plenty of people who look at the world today and say that it’s all going to the dogs. However, in Iowa, it’s all going to the hogs. The Hawkeye State is the biggest producer of pork in the United States. As a result, the state now houses more pigs than people.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes

It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish. Saturday's bowl game marks 40th anniversary of special occasion for the Hawks. The Hawks have played 4 bowl games on the 31st. The 1982 Peach Bowl was the only victory. Fire damages animal rescue in Springville. Updated: 18 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe

The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
MARENGO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]

Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
IOWA STATE
drgnews.com

Iowa State University issues cover crop report

A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
IOWA STATE
algonaradio.com

Extra Deer Season Coming in January

Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy