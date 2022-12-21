Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: A new superintendent for the Roaring Fork Schools following Stein’s departure; Rodríguez takes the helm
A major administrative change came to the Roaring Fork School District in 2022 after longtime Superintendent Rob Stein announced in January that he would be resigning at the end of the 2021-22 school year. “I’m not leaving because the work has been completed or because I’m tired but because it’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: One Glenwood city manager’s legacy ends, and the long search for a worthy replacement
The prior Glenwood Springs city manager served the city for more than six years, leaving a strong legacy and some pretty big shoes to fill. Debra Figueroa began her service to the city in 2016 and resigned over the summer in June of 2022. Figueroa led the city through the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: REI opens in Glenwood Springs; Dave & Matt Vans production facility opens near Rifle
Nothing screams Colorado more than outdoor gear shops and people living out of their vans. In quintessentially Centennial State fashion, this beloved culture was delightfully underscored in Garfield County over summer 2022. Months of mountain town gossip preceded an incredible advertising campaign. That campaign preceded a highly anticipated grand opening...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CLEER names Morgan Hill as associate director
Carbondale-based CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) has named Morgan Hill as its new associate director, with responsibility for overseeing several of the nonprofit’s programs, including Garfield Clean Energy. Hill joins the CLEER team with a background of 11 years in local government, a Dec. 19 news release...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: A makeover for the 125th return of Glenwood’s Strawberry Days after 2-year absence
Editor’s note: This week, the Post Independent news team takes a look back at some of the big stories and key issues that shaped 2022 in Glenwood Springs and across Garfield County, and what can be expected as the calendar turns to 2023. Happy New Year!. A tradition almost...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Lighting the menorah surrounded by Christmas trees in the Roaring Fork Valley
Monday marks the last day of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago. The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Mountain Minyan hosted a get together on Friday, combining their regular Shabbat gathering with the final days of Chanukah. Attendees celebrated with music, community and traditional Jewish foods like latkes with sour cream or applesauce.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion
Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘An extremely rare event’: Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: Hanging Lake reopens to public after 2021 flooding; plans for trail overhaul in the works
Mayhem in Glenwood Canyon caused by the August 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire and the ensuing mud and debris flows the following summer kept people away from one of the most popular hiking destinations in Colorado for the better part of two years. After a brief post-fire reopening of the Hanging...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
So much for a white Christmas, but there still might be a white New Year’s Eve
A light rainfall started the snowstorm Tuesday night, but wet and heavy snow is in the forecast for the rest of the week. “It’s just gonna be really an active period over the next week,” Dennis Phillips, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said. Multiple...
