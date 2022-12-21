ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsum, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: A new superintendent for the Roaring Fork Schools following Stein’s departure; Rodríguez takes the helm

A major administrative change came to the Roaring Fork School District in 2022 after longtime Superintendent Rob Stein announced in January that he would be resigning at the end of the 2021-22 school year. “I’m not leaving because the work has been completed or because I’m tired but because it’s...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: REI opens in Glenwood Springs; Dave & Matt Vans production facility opens near Rifle

Nothing screams Colorado more than outdoor gear shops and people living out of their vans. In quintessentially Centennial State fashion, this beloved culture was delightfully underscored in Garfield County over summer 2022. Months of mountain town gossip preceded an incredible advertising campaign. That campaign preceded a highly anticipated grand opening...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CLEER names Morgan Hill as associate director

Carbondale-based CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) has named Morgan Hill as its new associate director, with responsibility for overseeing several of the nonprofit’s programs, including Garfield Clean Energy. Hill joins the CLEER team with a background of 11 years in local government, a Dec. 19 news release...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Lighting the menorah surrounded by Christmas trees in the Roaring Fork Valley

Monday marks the last day of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago. The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Mountain Minyan hosted a get together on Friday, combining their regular Shabbat gathering with the final days of Chanukah. Attendees celebrated with music, community and traditional Jewish foods like latkes with sour cream or applesauce.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion

Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

