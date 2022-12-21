Read full article on original website
Related
Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide outside their former Jehovah's Witnesses congregation, police say
Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
Couple explains why they are hiding their relationship while stuck at the border
CNN's David Culver speaks to two migrant women stuck at the southern border after making a dangerous journey.
Video: Holiday shopper captures moment gunshots went off in mall
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center. Video captured by shoppers shows the frightening moment when gunshots rang out in the mall. CNN's Sara Sidner has the story.
Doorbell camera captures Alaskan moose dropping antlers
A doorbell camera in Alaska captured a moose dropping his antlers in the front yard. CNN affiliate KTUU has the story.
4 people dead in British Columbia bus crash that left more than 50 hospitalized, officials say
Four people died in a Christmas Eve bus crash that sent more than 50 people to hospitals in southern British Columbia, according to Canadian authorities.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0