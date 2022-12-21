ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Soxivus 2023: Gifts

We started this Soxivus season with the Calling of Managers, then moving on to Grievances and Feats of Strength, and the Worst and Best Games of 2022. Most recently, we ran our Soxivus Miracles for 2023. And among the new categories in our Soxivus celebration is this brainchild of Melissa...
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 97: Billy Seidl

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A) SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 24. Overall 2022 stats 2-0 ⚾️ 8 games ⚾️ 1 Sv ⚾️ 1.00 ERA ⚾️ 1.111 WHIP ⚾️ 8 K ⚾️ 6 BB.
Today in White Sox History: December 26

Harry Grabiner, first and longest general manager of the White Sox, was born in Chicago. He was a 40-year employee of the team, rising literally from peanut vendor to vice president. Grabiner served under three Comiskey owners: Charles, J. Louis, and Grace. At the time, “general manager” wasn’t really a stand-alone position, so Grabiner was the club secretary, traveling secretary, GM and more, all rolled into one.
