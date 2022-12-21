We started this Soxivus season with the Calling of Managers, then moving on to Grievances and Feats of Strength, and the Worst and Best Games of 2022. Most recently, we ran our Soxivus Miracles for 2023. And among the new categories in our Soxivus celebration is this brainchild of Melissa...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO