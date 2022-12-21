Read full article on original website
FLOW token price analysis: FLOW token price gets ready for a mammonthous move.
The FLOW token price is trading at the demand zone, after a hefty last week. The token price forms a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of FLOW/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0000458 with a decrease of 3.12% in the past 24 hours.
COSMOS token price analysis: ATOM token price plunges to the demand zone.
On a daily time scale, the price of the ATOM token is circling close to the demand zone. On a daily time scale, the price of the ATOM token is developing a falling wedge pattern. The price of the ATOM/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0005325, down 0.98% over the...
HedgeUp Aims to Provide Access to a Wide Range of Investments like eToro.
Most existing cryptocurrencies offer one unique concept and a slew of products expected in the blockchain industry—NFTs, DeFi, DAO, and P2P gaming. But HedgeUp aims to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto investors, and the key to that is a slew of new alternative investment products. What Are...
MONERO token price analysis: XMR token price suffers trounce from the bears.
The price of the XMR token is fluctuating within a constrained range around the supply area. On a daily time scale, the token price is forming a symmetrical triangular pattern. On a daily time frame, the price of the XMR token is building a continuation pattern. It remains to be...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls are now grabbing command of the trend, $200 EMA is a prompt hurdle.
LTC shows bullish actions in the previous sessions. The price shows that the trend is now in favor of bulls. LTC sustains over the 100 days EMA reacts as a decisive indicator for the trend reversal. Litecoin has authenticated bullish moves in recent sessions, flipping the trend after the consolidation....
