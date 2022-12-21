ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

COSMOS token price analysis: ATOM token price plunges to the demand zone.

On a daily time scale, the price of the ATOM token is circling close to the demand zone. On a daily time scale, the price of the ATOM token is developing a falling wedge pattern. The price of the ATOM/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0005325, down 0.98% over the...
themarketperiodical.com

HedgeUp Aims to Provide Access to a Wide Range of Investments like eToro.

Most existing cryptocurrencies offer one unique concept and a slew of products expected in the blockchain industry—NFTs, DeFi, DAO, and P2P gaming. But HedgeUp aims to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto investors, and the key to that is a slew of new alternative investment products. What Are...
themarketperiodical.com

MONERO token price analysis: XMR token price suffers trounce from the bears.

The price of the XMR token is fluctuating within a constrained range around the supply area. On a daily time scale, the token price is forming a symmetrical triangular pattern. On a daily time frame, the price of the XMR token is building a continuation pattern. It remains to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy