Teatro Filarmonico Announces Major Cast Change for New Year’s Eve
(Credit: Victor Santiago) The Teatro Filarmonico has announced a cast change for its New Year’s Eve gala. The company said that Irina Lungu will replace Aleksandra Kurzak as Mimi in “La Boheme.”. This marks the second cancelation for Kurzak this week, who was set to perform on Dec....
Soprano Guiomar Cantó to Headline to Major Concerts at Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid
Soprano Guiomar Cantó will present a series of concerts at the Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid. The first showcase, scheduled for Dec. 30, 2022, will be a traditional Christmas concert entitled “Viena en Madrid.” The concert, which celebrates the holiday season, will feature the soprano alongside the Orquesta and Coro Filarmonía and the Ballet Filarmonía. There will be music by Strauss, von Suppé, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and many others.
Former Director of Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Dies
Former Director of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Dr. John Cranmer has died. The school released a statement noting, “We were sorry to hear that our former Director of Music Dr. John Cranmer passed away last week. John was a respected and popular member of the College community who will be greatly missed. We send our condolences to his family and friends, from all at RWCMD.”
Miller Theatre Announces 2023 POP-UP CONCERTS
The Miller Theatre has announced the return of its POP-UP CONCERTS in the new year. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. New York-based ensemble Ekmeles will present Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “Stimmung” which the composer called “meditative music. Time is suspended…In the beauty of things sensual shines the beauty of things eternal.”
Dutch National Opera to World Premiere ‘Animal Farm’
Dutch National Opera is set to present the world premiere of “Animal Farm” as part of its Opera Forward Festival 2023. The work, which is based on George Orwell’s iconic book, features a libretto by Ian Burton and music by Alexander Raskatov. It will star Gennady Bezzenbenkov, Misha Kiria, Michael Gniffke, James Kryshak, Germán Olvera, Karl Laquit, Artyom Krutko, Helena Rasker, Maya Gour, Elena Vassilieva, Marcel Beekman, and Francis van Broekhuizen.
Greek National Opera to Premiere New ‘Falstaff’ Production
The Greek National Opera is set to present a new production of Verdi’s “Falstaff” starting on Jan. 26, 2023. The showcase, which will be directed by Stephen Langridge, will run through Feb. 10 for a total of six performances. “Our production is set in England in the...
Obituary: Conductor & Pianist Luis Izquierdo Passes at 91
Conductor, pianist, and composer Luis Izquierdo has passed away. He was 91. Born in La Coruña, Spain in 1931, he was a renowned pianist who debuted at 15. He studied at the Royal Conservatory in Madrid where he won two major prizes, the Premio Extraordinario and the Primer Premio de Virtuosismo de Piano.
Miller Theatre to Spotlight Composer Suzanne Farrin
Miller Theatre is set to present a composer portrait of Suzanne Farrin on Feb. 2, 2023. The showcase will feature the world premiere of “Their Hearts are Columns” as well as performances of “dolce la morte: unico spirto, come serpe, veggio, l’onde della non vostra, rendete,” “Il Suono,”” “corpo di terra,” “polvere et ombra,” and “Time is a Cage.”
Seattle Opera to Present Huang Ruo’s ‘Bound’
Seattle Opera will present “Bound” starting on June 9, 2023. The opera by composer Huang Ruo and librettist Bao-Long Chu, is based on the true story of Diane Tran, a 17-year-old student of Vietnamese descent who had to spend a night in jail after missing too many days from school. The reason? She was working two jobs to support her family.
Festival Verdi Breaks Records in 2022
The Festival Verdi has released its 2022 numbers noting that the year marked a return to pre-pandemic numbers. According to the report stated that there were 15,000 spectators for the Festival Verdi and 14,000 for the Verdi Off portion of the season. In total the € 875.860 and a SROI (Social Return On Investment) equal to 3.1, the highest in the history of the festival.
