ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison for role in trafficking $120,000,000 in cocaine in furniture in MA, NY, FL

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence

Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor, reminding a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020.Barry Croft Jr. was due in federal court Wednesday, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The conspirators were furious over tough COVID-19 restrictions...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy