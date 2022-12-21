Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Study Suggests Vitiligo Induced by Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns from Oxidative Stress
In a recent study, DAMPs were found to play a major role in deteriorating vitiligo conditions by initiating host defenses against signals of danger. New research suggests that oxidative stress may help to induce vitiligo, and that damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) levels in both serum and skin may be used as biomarkers to indicate activity and prognosis of vitiligo.
kalkinemedia.com
Why EPC service provider Saunders’ 2022 developments are so important (ASX:SND)
2022 has been a very busy period for Saunders, with a number of significant multi-million-dollar contracts wins during the year. These contracts hold strategic importance, fuelling Australian industries’ development and boosting the company’s order book for 2023 and beyond. Some key Saunders’ achievements during 2022 in review.
kalkinemedia.com
European Lithium, Sizzle Acquisition Announce Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement With SEC
* EUROPEAN LITHIUM AND SIZZLE ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FILING OF F-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE SEC. * EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD - FILING IS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TO FORM CRITICAL METALS CORP
kalkinemedia.com
Nice Footwear Deems Holding Stilosa's Offer Of Eur 12/Shr Fair
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD DEEMED FAIR THE HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 12/SHR IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER. * IT HAD DEEMED NOT FAIR HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 0.20 PER WARRANT IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER BID. * IT HAD ESTABLISHED AN EXTRAORDINARY PERIOD TO EXERCISE of WARRANTS BETWEEN...
targetedonc.com
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Maintains Survival Advantage Over T-DM1 After Years HER2+ mBC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in overall versus TDM-1 as well as a continued PFS benefit, according to Sara A. Hurvitz, MD. In the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial (NCT03529110), patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer experienced a significant survival benefit when treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki...
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Belgian December CPI -0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
(Stat office rectified statement to say m/m inflation fell 0.16% not increased.) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% -0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova and Dina Kartit)
kalkinemedia.com
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Belgian December CPI +0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
23 Dec (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% +0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova et Dina Kartit)
kalkinemedia.com
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING
kalkinemedia.com
Fitch Ratings Says Plans To Withdraw Ratings Of Microsoft On Or About Jan. 22, 2023 For Commercial Reasons
* FITCH RATINGS SAYS PLANS TO WITHDRAW RATINGS OF MICROSOFT CORPORATION ON OR ABOUT JAN. 22, 2023 FOR COMMERCIAL REASONS
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE
kalkinemedia.com
My Eg Services Proposes To Distribute 84 Million Ordinary Shares In Agmo Holdings
* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE 84 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AGMO HOLDINGS TO ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS OF CO. * DISTRIBUTION IN 2 SEPARATE TRANCHES BY WAY OF A DIVIDEND-IN-SPECIE
kalkinemedia.com
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP
ajmc.com
Ganglion Cell Complex Thinning Associated With Faster Central Visual Field Decline
A retrospective cohort study found that rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex was associated with central visual field decline. Faster rates of central visual field (VF) decline were found to be associated with rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex (GCC), according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers believe that this could support the use of longitudinal macular optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to assist in clinical decision-making for glaucoma.
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
physiciansweekly.com
Post- transplantation of Marginal Donor Kidneys, Evaluating Creatinine Metrics on the Outcome
It might be difficult to predict the results of borderline kidney transplants. The related risk ratings included donor creatinine or estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). But it’s unclear which of their values, acquired consecutively throughout procurement, is the most appropriate. The study involved transplanting 221 adult brain-dead donors with...
kalkinemedia.com
Mcloud Announces Launch Of Public Offering Of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares And Warrants
* MCLOUD ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 9.0% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES AND WARRANTS. * EACH SERIES A PREFERRED SHARE IS BEING SOLD TOGETHER WITH 25 WARRANTS AT A COMBINED PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $25.00
kalkinemedia.com
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to end week in red on rate concerns
The Australian share market is expected to end the week in the red. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 99 points or 1.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.05%, the S&P 500 dipped 1.45%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.18% lower. The Australian...
