As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
Relief is still a few days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week, as the beleaguered airline continues to grapple with what US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is referring to as a complete meltdown of the system.
2022 marked the end of cheap mortgages and now the housing market has turned icy cold
Evan Paul and his wife entered 2022 thinking it would be the year they would finally buy a home. The couple — both scientists in the biotech industry — were ready to put roots down in Boston. "We just kind of got to that place in our lives...
A Chick-Fil-A location is fined for giving workers meals instead of money
A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina has been fined $6,450 for paying workers with meals instead of money and violating child labor laws, the Department of Labor has announced. An investigation by the DOL found that at a Chick-Fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., three employees under 18 were assigned hazardous tasks, such as operating, loading and unloading the trash compactor.
A massive winter storm forces airlines to adjust their holiday travel schedules
Most of this country faced unusual cold the last few days. Some of this country faced intense snow, ice or rain. And when so much of the nation is affected, airlines, of course, are too. They canceled thousands of flights. More than 1,000 have been scrubbed today alone. Many more are delayed just as you, or someone like you, may be traveling for the holidays. So what does that mean? David Slotnick is the senior aviation business reporter with the travel site The Points Guy.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
On Stephanie Cole's first day at a new job, a stranger puts her mind at ease
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. The first day at a new job can be hard. Especially when it's your first job ever, and you're starting during the Christmas rush.
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
