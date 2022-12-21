Read full article on original website
Jakobi Meyers: Redemption in Patriots Heartbreak?
It'll take a while for Jakobi Meyers to make up for his gaffe in Las Vegas, but he came through in a New England Patriots comeback that fell just short.
‘A Philly Special Christmas’ review: The Eagles’ offensive line can SING, man
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high. They have the best overall record in the NFL and are on the fast track to the NFL playoffs. When you win as much as the Eagles do, that gets you a lot of Victory Mondays off. So in their spare time, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line recorded a Christmas album.
8-year-old Bay Area boy whose dance moves went viral performs at 49ers game
An 8-year-old Bay Area boy who lit up social media after busting a move at his school's winter concert got to show off his skills on a new stage Saturday - the 49ers' game.
NFL Christmas Day live tracker: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins trading big pays vs. Packers
NFL Christmas Day kicks off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looking for a third straight win against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have been reeling lately. Will they right the ship at home and inch closer to a playoff berth?. Follow all the action...
Mavericks gift Dirk Nowitzki an awesome statue of himself for Christmas
Dirk Nowitzki received a huge gift on Christmas morning when the Dallas Mavericks unveiled an awesome statue of the legendary forward outside of American Airlines Center. Owner Mark Cuban promised he would erect a statue in Nowitzki's honor when the team retired Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey earlier this year, and this moment delivered on that promise. The statue features Nowitzki's iconic stepback shot style that helped him become of the best players during his career and in the history of the NBA. Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his 21-year career.
Tyreek Hill 52-yard grab sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown
Tua Tagovailoa was feeding his speedy wideouts on Christmas Day. He connected with Jaylen Waddle early for an 84-yard touchdown against Green Bay. Tagovailoa then looked for Tyreek Hill, who was on the receiving end of a play that was good for 52 yards. A play later, Jeff Wilson Jr...
Eghbali: Chelsea were ‘not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side’
We’ve heard a fair amount from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the past few months, but more recently, it was fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s turn to speak at a business conference, appearing at SporticoLive’s “Invest in Sports” Summit back in mid-October, as part of the “Expanding International Portfolios” panel.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022
Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.
Why there isn’t one ‘face of the NBA’ anymore
I’ve never cheated before. It’s a point of pride for me. I mean, it’s not like it’s something that I want to do and I just haven’t done it. I genuinely just don’t want to. One, I don’t want to hurt my partner. Two, I don’t want to feel the overwhelming feeling of guilt weighing on my conscious. I’ve felt that feeling before. It’s not fun.
