Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.

2 DAYS AGO