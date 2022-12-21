Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
European Lithium, Sizzle Acquisition Announce Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement With SEC
* EUROPEAN LITHIUM AND SIZZLE ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FILING OF F-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE SEC. * EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD - FILING IS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TO FORM CRITICAL METALS CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
kalkinemedia.com
Initiator Pharma Decides Not To Exercise Option For Pain Asset
* INITIATOR PHARMA HAS DECIDED NOT TO EXERCISE THE OPTION FOR AN UNDISCLOSED PAIN ASSET. * CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ALL PLANNED AND COMMITTED ACTIVITIES THROUGH 2024. * PROFILE OF COMPOUND DOES NOT FULFILL OUR EVALUATION CORNERSTONE CRITERIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk...
kalkinemedia.com
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
kalkinemedia.com
Auris Minerals Regains Controlling Stake In Advanced Morck Well And Doolgunna Projects
* REGAINS CONTROLLING STAKE IN ADVANCED MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS IN BRYAH BASIN. * WILL RESUME AN 80% INTEREST IN MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS FOLLOWING FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM SANDFIRE RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Junshi Biosciences And Coherus Share Update On FDA Review Of Biologics License Application For Toripalimab
* JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES AND COHERUS SHARE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR TORIPALIMAB AS TREATMENT FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC NASOPHARYNGEAL CARCINOMA (NPC) * FDA HAS BEEN UNABLE TO TRAVEL TO CHINA TO CONDUCT REQUIRED SITE INSPECTION RESULTING IN DELAYED ACTION ON BLA. * COHERUS BIOSCIENCES -...
kalkinemedia.com
Nice Footwear Deems Holding Stilosa's Offer Of Eur 12/Shr Fair
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD DEEMED FAIR THE HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 12/SHR IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER. * IT HAD DEEMED NOT FAIR HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 0.20 PER WARRANT IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER BID. * IT HAD ESTABLISHED AN EXTRAORDINARY PERIOD TO EXERCISE of WARRANTS BETWEEN...
kalkinemedia.com
Change Inc - Announcement On Capital And Business Alliance With Hope Inc And Underwriting Of Third-Party Allotment Of Its Shares
* CHANGE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE WITH HOPE INC AND UNDERWRITING OF THIRD-PARTY ALLOTMENT OF ITS SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
kalkinemedia.com
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET
BEIJING, DEC 25 (REUTERS) - CHINA'S ZHEJIANG, A BIG INDUSTRIAL PROVINCE NEAR SHANGHAI, IS BATTLING AROUND A MILLION NEW DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS, A NUMBER EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN THE DAYS AHEAD, THE PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT SAID ON SUNDAY. UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN. Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine. MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters)...
kalkinemedia.com
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Hangzhou Biotest Biotech's COVID Test Kit Receives EUA From U.S. FDA
* SAYS UNIT'S COVID TEST KIT PRODUCT RECEIVES EUA FROM U.S. FDA. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan MOF to slash treasury bills issuance to extend debt maturities
TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will cut the issuance of short-term government bonds next fiscal year starting April to extend the average maturity, which was shortened due to the heavy issuance of such debt to support the pandemic-hit economy. The market issuance by periodic auctions will be brought to 190.3 trillion yen next fiscal, down by 8.3 trillion yen from this fiscal, on an initial budget basis, the MOF said on Friday. The monthly issuance of coupon-bearing bonds of all maturities will broadly remain the same as this fiscal year. The planned cuts will be used to slash the amount of short-term bond issuance, thereby strengthening a fragile structure in financing debt, officials said. That would bring the average maturity of JGBs to eight years and 1 month, longer than the average seven-years-and-nine-months maturity at present. The announcement was in line with a Reuters report on Thursday. Below are details of the MOF's JGB issuance plan for 2023/24: Maturity FY2023 issue FY2022 initial (trln yen) -------------------------------------------------------------- 40-year 4.2 - 30-year 10.8 - 20-year 14.4 - 10-year 32.4 - 5-year 30.0 - 2-year 34.8 +1.2 Infl-linked 1.0 +0.2 Liquidity* 12.0 - 1-yr TBs 42.0 - 6-mo TBs** 8.7 -9.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 190.3 -8.3 * In liquidity-enhancing auctions, the Ministry of Finance issues additional amounts of existing JGB issues to improve their market liquidity. ** The issuance of six-month bills will be managed flexibly and they will be issued as government discount bills in combination with the government's other short-term funding programme. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
kalkinemedia.com
Why EPC service provider Saunders’ 2022 developments are so important (ASX:SND)
2022 has been a very busy period for Saunders, with a number of significant multi-million-dollar contracts wins during the year. These contracts hold strategic importance, fuelling Australian industries’ development and boosting the company’s order book for 2023 and beyond. Some key Saunders’ achievements during 2022 in review.
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds statement from Mastercard) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
Comments / 0