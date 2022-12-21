Read full article on original website
Related
New Yorkers Are Generally Jealous Around The Holidays
Man, you hate to see it, but it looks like it’s true. The survey results are out for the Christmas 2022 Report, and it doesn’t paint New York in a very “tis the season to be jolly” mood. Now, there isn’t really a right or a...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Need Weed? You Can Have it Delivered in New York
Need weed? Have it delivered. Move over Grubhub. Step aside DoorDash. There's a new delivery coming to town - cannabis, brought right to your door. Dispensaries can now get approval from the Office of Cannabis Management to begin delivering to customers. But it's only for medical marijuana, not recreational use.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York
A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
End 2022 By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State
If you want to end 2022 on a high note, and begin 2023 as a millionaire, all you need to do is buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand...
One Upstate NY Teen Saved from Near Death Hiking Experience in the Adirondacks
Yet another example of why you need to be overprepared for a hiking trip... It could mean your life. Joe "Dmytri" Gutch recently went on a hiking trip with his friend in the Adirondacks. The two 19-year-olds planned to summit all of Algonquin Peak, but things didn't go as planned.
Lucky CNY Lottery Player Gets Early Christmas Gift, Wins Nearly 20 Grand
3-11-18-24-38 The ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool, New York. It's worth $18,273.00. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, December 20 drawing is up to $465 million. That would make a even nicer Christmas present. Do you have your ticket yet? You can even buy one without leaving home? There's now an app for that.
The 1 Spot in Utica That Reduces Sensible Drivers to Blithering Idiots
It's that time of year again! Frantic shoppers doing everything they can to find that last minute gift, even it means throwing all decorum and basic decency out the window. It also means most people's "Driver's IQ" takes a dip by 20 points or so. Much has been said about...
Say WHAT? The Confederacy’s Highest Ranking General Was a New Yorker?!
Here's a fact that might surprise even the most seasoned history buffs: the highest-ranking general in the Confederate Army was NOT Robert E. Lee, but was, in fact, a Yankee from New York!. GENERAL SAMUEL COOPER. Samuel Cooper was born in 1798 in New Hackensack, New York, a small unincorporated...
Christmas Traditions: Why You Need Candles in New York
There is a great place to go on the internet that can basically answer all your questions about Christmas and its traditions. It is Called WhyChristmas.com. They cover all the big topics such as what is an advent calendar. Why is Christmas on December 25th? Why do we have Christmas trees? And one of my favorites why do we light candles at Christmas.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0