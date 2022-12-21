Congress sets April 1, 2023 as Medicaid renewal start date. Members should verify contact information with TennCare. Nashville – Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO