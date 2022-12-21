Read full article on original website
TennCare to restart renewals
Congress sets April 1, 2023 as Medicaid renewal start date. Members should verify contact information with TennCare. Nashville – Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
Unemployment rate unchanged across Upper Cumberland
Cookeville – Across the state of TN, the unemployment rate is trending in right direction. Jobless claims were down in November. However, despite some movement, the Upper Cumberland regions’ jobless numbers remained at 3.6%. According to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Cannon County dropped from...
