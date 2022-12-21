Read full article on original website
Related
Washington State set to hire Ben Arbuckle as OC, source says
Ben Arbuckle, who at 27 will become the youngest primary coordinator in the Power 5, is set to join the Cougars from Western Kentucky, a source said.
No. 19 Kentucky begins SEC play at 1-loss Missouri
Kentucky coach John Calipari is bringing a lengthy to-do list as the No. 19 Wildcats begin Southeastern Conference play at Missouri on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (8-3) have lost to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA. They most recently defeated Florida A&M 88-68 last Wednesday, but they led by just seven points with 5:35 left and Calipari was vexed by his team's defense.
Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — The First Responder Bowl provided both a homecoming and redemption for Memphis sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan Henigan threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two scores to help Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 on Tuesday. The Tigers’ regular-season finale was a 34-31 loss to SMU in the same stadium, when Henigan — from about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton — threw an interception into the end zone on the final play. “Seth’s going back home; is he going to have flashbacks?” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. “To see him come out and do what he did statistically today and lead our team to victory was huge.”
Former Pro Bowl WR Greg Jennings voices strong opinion on Tua Tagovailoa's NFL future
During an appearance on FS1's "The Carton Show" on Tuesday, former wide receiver Greg Jennings voiced a strong opinion on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his NFL future. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told media members on Monday that the lefty signal-caller was going back into the concussion protocol,...
Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders
"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft: QB Of The Future, Reloading The Defense
It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Las Vegas Raiders. A shared optimism within Raider Nation that was clinging to playoff hopes has disappeared. Now, we find that many fans are moving on from this season already. The truth is, can you blame them? Some are already looking forward to the NFL Draft next April; that’s how bad things have gotten.
In final WCC prep, No. 10 Gonzaga meets Eastern Oregon
Eastern Oregon's trip to Spokane last season on Halloween turned into the "Nightmare on Cincinnati Street." Not only were the NAIA's Mountaineers facing the nation's No. 1 team in Gonzaga, but they were doing so in the first game Zags fans were allowed back in the McCarthey Athletic Center following the previous season's COVID-19 restrictions.
Steelers’ Appreciative Head Coach Mike Tomlin Reveals Which Player Came Up With Idea To Wear Franco Harris’ #32 To Stadium On Saturday
What a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening over the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Mike Tomlin‘s team came up with a riveting 13-10 victory in what was a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive. There were thousands of emotions surrounding the contest. What was supposed to be a celebration of Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris, ended up turning into somber preparation after the legend’s passing earlier in the week. There were ideas circulating social media about how the organization and its players would honor the architect of the Immaculate Reception prior to the contest and it was clear as the team arrived what was decided.
Ron Rivera Names 1 Player As The “Face Of The Franchise”
The Washington Commanders have an outstanding leader in Ron Rivera as their head coach. Rivera has been with the Commanders for three seasons as their coach, and his players love how he leads the team. However, he’s now naming one of his players the face of the Commanders’ franchise....
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
Steelers OC Matt Canada Trusted A Rookie Who Never Had Jet Sweep In His Life With Game On The Line In Week 17
To cap off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 victory, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada opted to go to an option that he uses fairly often, but not with this particular player. Rookie tight end, Connor Heyward was able to officially seal the Steelers’ emotional win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday Night Football. No, it wasn’t in the form of reception from rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett either.
The Steelers’ 2022 Free Agent Acquisitions Are Paying Significant Dividends So Far This Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the last off-season in unfamiliar territory. They had an exceptional amount of cap space and money to give them an opportunity to be aggressive in the free agent market. First-year General Manager Omar Khan with the help of Kevin Colbert got to work right away and made the most of the opportunity. And it’s safe to say those free agents have made a significant impact so far this season.
Rudy Gobert trade looks disastrous for Timberwolves
Facing a banged-up Heat team with a rookie center, the Timberwolves put their $170 million center in a surprising position. The bench. Minnesota sat Rudy Gobert for the majority of crunch time in a 113-110 loss to the Miami Heat, who were playing without All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They pulled Gobert with 5:22 remaining after he was outplayed by rookie Orlando Robinson, who was playing his seventh NBA game.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter
With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
MLB insider weighs in on Atlanta’s best trade chips for Bryan Reynolds
Bow makes some really good points about tempering expectations for Reynolds. Here’s what he had to say:. Do you think we will upgrade at SS or LF now? Is Bryan Reynolds a possibility at all? @BSum94. While I do think the Braves could still upgrade at one or both...
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
