ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
Several Superstars Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW Brand Event In Columbus, OH
On Monday, WWE held a RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio as part of their ongoing Holiday Tour. According to a report from Pwinsider, several top Superstars missed the live event due to travel issues. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss failed to make it to the WWE Holiday Tour event.
Jim Ross Discusses Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling In 2003, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on being reluctant to give part-time deals during his time in WWE, Goldberg being bitter towards the business in 2003, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
WWE Files For Several Interesting Trademarks
On December 23, WWE filed to trademark five inspiring phrases. They filed for the following terms with USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The descriptions for the terms state that they will be used for general pro wrestling and sports...
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
Rich Swann Reveals His Impact Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann recently chatted with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast and one topic broached was the Mt. Rushmore of Impact Wrestling. Swann, who recently signed a new two-year contract with the company, gave his opinion on who he would grant the prestigious honor to.
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Dominik Mysterio Released From Jail, Wants His Parents Arrested
Over the weekend, WWE posted a video of Dominik Mysterio being ‘arrested’ after he and Rhea Ripley were involved in an ‘altercation’ with Dom’s mother and father at his grandfather’s home on Christmas Eve. Of course, this is all storyline-related. After a successful #FreeDom...
Nathalie Mamo Has No Intention To Wrestle For WWE
The host of WWE Wal3ooha in the United Arab Emirates, Nathalie Mamo has been part of WWE premium live events that have emanated from Saudi Arabia. The on-screen television personality has interviewed several Superstars and sports athletes to date. Speaking on the Jad Mbarak Show, Mamo addressed whether she would...
William Regal Reveals The “Dos & Don’ts Of Wrestling, Getting An Education
During the final edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, William Regal and Matt Koon opened up on the “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling, as well as the demands that come with the business. Additionally, Koon commented on the importance of getting an education, and...
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
Grayson Waller Often Gets Compared To The Miz, Does He Mind It?
Grayson Waller has often been compared to The Miz, but does he consider that a bad thing?. For those unaware, both Waller and The Miz came into WWE from reality show backgrounds. Both men also portray arrogant heels on WWE television. During the very first “Grayson Waller Effect” segment on...
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has Made Certain Moves More Effective By Banning Them
Control Your Narrative, the wrestling promotion managed by former WWE and Impact/TNA wrestler EC3, has gained a lot of notoriety due to its unorthodox set of rules, controversial roster, heavy use of video editing, and more. When CYN was launched, EC3 specifically announced that the superkick, Canadian Destroyer, and tope...
WWE RAW News – Cody Rhodes Plans To Resume WWE Title Quest Upon Return
Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent on the first night of WrestleMania 38, as The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years and defeated Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes later suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of...
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Wrestles
WWE held its annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, December 26, 2022. You can check out the results from the show below, per Pwinsider:. Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium. Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma. Jinder Mahal came out and cut...
Chris Jericho Believes Winnipeg Is The Best Wrestling City In The World
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently spoke with Winnipeg Sports Talk to hype All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming debut in Winnipeg this March. While he’s likely a little biased here as he was born in the city, the Ocho believes Winnipeg is “probably the best wrestling city” in the world. He said,
