Greenville, SC

getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina

Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Fire Safety Tips. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
GREENVILLE, SC

