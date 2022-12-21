Read full article on original website
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
kiss951.com
Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina
Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Fire Safety Tips. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs...
WYFF4.com
Duke Energy provides update following reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy is providing an update amid reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas. Saturday morning, the company said it started temporary power outages amid the cold weather. "Due to extreme cold weather causing increased demand and a shortage of available power in the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
Deputies locate missing Upstate man with health issues
Deputies are searching for a missing man Friday morning with health issues in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Travelers at GSP talk flight delays and cancellations ahead of the holiday week
GREER, S.C. — Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the U.S. Several people faced cancellations and delays Friday during one of the busiest times of the year. This was no different for people flying to and from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Flight Aware.com reported more than 9,000 delays...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
Bracing for the cold: Temporary warming shelter to open in Oconee Co.
Oconee County is gearing up to open its temporary warming shelter on Friday morning.
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
WYFF4.com
After heat restored to residents at Upstate apartment complex, one still without
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — While heat has been restored to residents of an Upstate apartment complex, one resident says her heat was short-lived and went out early Thursday morning, just hours after the complex announced the issue was resolved. A representative for Boulder Creek Apartments, which are located off...
Crews respond to house fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
Bomb-making material, fake government IDs found in South Carolina home, deputies say
A man was arrested after deputies said they found bomb-making materials and fake government ID badges in his home.
