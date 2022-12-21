Read full article on original website
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
12news.com
PD: Woman arrested after crashing car into Glendale QT, refusing to listen to officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after police say she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash then drove her car into a QT convenience store in Glendale and was non-compliant when officers arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the Glendale Police Department. The...
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
AZFamily
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized, one man outstanding after crash near I-10 and 35th Ave
PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in a residential area near I-10 and 35th Avenue Thursday night. Fire officials say one man had to be extricated from a vehicle. Police say two people were transported with at least one with serious injuries, while fire officials say...
AZFamily
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and...
Two dead, one injured after crossover crash in San Tan Valley
Two people died and one was hospitalized after a crossover crash near Gantzel and Combs road Friday afternoon.
AZFamily
I-10 reopens after armed man shuts down freeway near Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions in the West Valley at a time of one of the busiest travel days of the day. According to ADOT, the closure is affecting eastbound travel starting at Bullard Avenue near Goodyear, while westbound traffic is stopped at Litchfield Road. Initial reports of a closure for eastbound travel came in around 4 a.m. but the closure later was extended to include the entire freeway. Specific details of the police situation have not been released, but details confirmed that officers negotiated with the suspect, who was armed. After a short time, he surrendered to officers. No shots were fired.
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
How Phoenix's deep cleaning in 'The Zone' encampment is holding up one week later
PHOENIX — It’s as simple as a tree for Christina Clemmons to add some flare to a bleak situation. "We get so much Colgate and stuff," she said, referring to the packaged toothbrushes decorating her three-foot fake tree at the front of her encampment space in downtown Phoenix.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
fox10phoenix.com
Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12-year-old Pinal County boy found safe after parents taken into custody
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A missing 12-year-old from Pinal County has been safely found as of Saturday morning, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. The boy's father, who was recently arrested, was a corrections officer. Kelly "KJ" Conklin, 12, had been missing since Dec. 20 after he reportedly ran...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Pilots New Cleanup Program
The City of Phoenix successfully completed its pilot program of enhanced cleanings on Madison St. between 12th and 13th Avenues. Despite misgivings by the ACLU, the court refused to prohibit the City of Phoenix’s cleaning efforts and the City intends to continue its efforts in that regard. The enhanced...
