ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

Brickyard Hollow expands with restaurant in Sugarloaf-Flagstaff Lake region

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth with five locations in southern Maine, will reach into new territory at Flagstaff Landing at 310 ME-27, Stratton-Eustis. The restaurant was set to open Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. Brad Moll is the co-owner of the original Brickyard Hollow and lead developer for the Flagstaff Landing project.
YARMOUTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Year in review: Maine business, nonprofit leaders we honored in 2022

As we get ready to ring in the new year, here's a recap of Maine business and nonprofit leaders we honored in 2022, starting with our five Business Leaders of the Year award winners. All were profiled in the March 21 print edition and feted at a reception in Portland on April 6.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list

A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
Q97.9

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned

Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Elliott tears through Wiscasset area

Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
WISCASSET, ME
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Police Investigating Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are investigating the death of a Maine 3 year old. The press release explains that the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department got a call at about 7:37 AM on Christmas. First responders responded to a call for a 3 year old child who was not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
EDGECOMB, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Bridgton boy raises funds by sleeping at pet shelter

FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, slept over on Saturday night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in a bid to raise at least $29,000. It is Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
BRIDGTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire

Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
ELIOT, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy