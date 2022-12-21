Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
Brickyard Hollow expands with restaurant in Sugarloaf-Flagstaff Lake region
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth with five locations in southern Maine, will reach into new territory at Flagstaff Landing at 310 ME-27, Stratton-Eustis. The restaurant was set to open Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. Brad Moll is the co-owner of the original Brickyard Hollow and lead developer for the Flagstaff Landing project.
mainebiz.biz
Year in review: Maine business, nonprofit leaders we honored in 2022
As we get ready to ring in the new year, here's a recap of Maine business and nonprofit leaders we honored in 2022, starting with our five Business Leaders of the Year award winners. All were profiled in the March 21 print edition and feted at a reception in Portland on April 6.
mainebiz.biz
Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list
A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
WGME
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
mainebiz.biz
Odds & ends: Squishmallows, cannabis and other unusual news in 2022
Who says business news is always cut and dried? From a retail first at the Maine Mall in South Portland peddling stuffed creatures called Squishmallows to a new Jellystone Park in central Maine featuring Yogi Bear and his pals, there was plenty of unusual news in 2022. To refresh your...
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
mainebiz.biz
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
mainepublic.org
Trust for Public Land picks up 31,000 acres adjacent to tribal lands, national monument
The Trust for Public Land has purchased just over 31,000 acres adjacent to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. It's the nonprofit's largest acquisition in Maine, but the group's goal is to hold onto it temporarily. Using loans to complete the purchase of the property, the Trust for Public...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
wsfltv.com
Efforts underway to bring the American chestnut tree back from virtual extinction
BIDDEFORD, Maine — At one time, it was one of the most important trees in American culture. Still, after being wiped out by a fungal blight at the turn of the 20th century, the American chestnut tree has essentially gone extinct. But inside a greenhouse in Biddeford, Maine, efforts...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Elliott tears through Wiscasset area
Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Police Investigating Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are investigating the death of a Maine 3 year old. The press release explains that the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department got a call at about 7:37 AM on Christmas. First responders responded to a call for a 3 year old child who was not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
laconiadailysun.com
Bridgton boy raises funds by sleeping at pet shelter
FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, slept over on Saturday night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in a bid to raise at least $29,000. It is Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
