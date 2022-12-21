Justin Simmons continues climbing Broncos' all-time interceptions list

Following his two-interception performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is now tied with Louis Wright for eighth place on the team’s all-time interceptions list (26).

Simmons has recorded the third-most interceptions in a Bronco’s first seven seasons, and he’s eight interceptions away from ranking in the top five on the team’s all-time list.

Simmons is also the only active player in the NFL with at least four interceptions in each of the last four seasons.

“Justin has been great,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sunday. “He is the leader of this football team. That is probably the No. 1 most important thing with Justin. To be able to go out there and execute the way he has despite having some adversity. He has not experienced that type of adversity with the injuries and being out and on IR. He has come back, and I love how that whole back end is communicating.

“I love watching how they get organized with the motions, all those things. I think that just shows how they are as a group and how our defensive staff is putting them in the best positions. They are going out there and executing. It is great. I want to see Justin get some more picks.”

Simmons is the third player in franchise history to post three-straight seasons with at least five interceptions, joining Mike Harden and Goose Gonsoulin.

He has a long way to go to catch Steve Foley (44) for No. 1 on Denver’s all-time interceptions list, but Simmons is getting closer every year.