KFYR-TV
The science behind calculating the wind chill and how quickly dangerous wind chills cause frostbite
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous wind chills have been the main weather headline this week, but how are they calculated and when does frostbite set in?. You may think that the wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation was updated in 2001 to make it more scientifically realistic and takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat.
valleynewslive.com
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
valleynewslive.com
I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
Bismarck Outdoor Fun ( As Soon As Mother Nature Calms Down )
Ok, the whole point of this article is to motivate you and your family to get outside and enjoy the holidays... ...that's a pretty nice thought, however, Mother Nature always has the upper hand when it finally comes down to it - with the latest temps around -15 WITH a RealFeel at around -43 - it's nearly impossible to entertain any thought of doing anything outside. There is always the near future to look forward to, and the forecast for next week is downright encouraging - feast your eyes on next Wednesday!
Last minute liquor sales in North Dakota
Whether they're buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.
My Favorite Street In Bismarck, North Dakota For Christmas Lights
I was dropping off my hunting buddy last night at his home when I noticed a line of cars waiting to turn onto a street. I asked him what was going on? He said, "Oh, that's people waiting to turn into Candy Cane Lane." "Candy Cane Lane," I said, "What on earth are we talking about?" I've only lived in Bismarck for a few years, and I had not heard of this little Christmas gem.
Holidays mean touring the town to view outdoor Christmas lights displays
For many families, one popular Christmas tradition is piling into the car and viewing the Christmas lights and displays at various homes in the community.
Paradise In Rugby In June! “If You Build It They Will Come”
Looking at the cover photo, it's hard to imagine this while we are only in December... ...but I am definitely going to give it a try. Like I said at the beginning, we are ONLY in December, winter officially kicks in this Wednesday - and according to weather experts, March 20th is the last day of winter - to that, I say "Let's just wait and see how accurate that is" So let's take a quick second to see what the forecast is for Opening Day here in Bismarck, North Dakota - Welcome to winter with the high of -12, and the low -22 - with of course some possible flurries - just the usual right? Now do me a favor and close your eyes for like 20 seconds - think back to last summer when the temps were in the high 90s, taking your kids to the nearest pool to cool off was always a high priority. If you are a time traveler, and reading this right now, you already know how awesome the Rugby Jaycees Park Splashpad is!
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Big changes coming to small town Wilton
That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
UPDATE: Bismarck’s Panda Express To Open December 28th!
Ahh, how the temperatures have changed... I first wrote about this in May when we were all wearing t-shirts and soaking in the summer temps. Then earlier this month I drove over and saw a Panda! The signs were up and ready to go, with a smiley panda looking down at me. I predicted at the time that Bismarck's own Panda Express would be opening within a month, AND I was right. Almost every single day on social media, on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page the popular question was posed - "When is Panda Express OPEN for business?" I decided to jump in my car and drive over to 4521 Ottawa Street, right next to Costco this morning, hoping to find out some good news!
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
New Family Farm Event Venue Coming To North Dakota
Prairie Meadows Events made an announcement on its Facebook page; it might pique the interest of anyone planning to say their "I do's" in the near future. The post explained that a wedding barn is due to be constructed -- a perfect venue for North Dakotans. Those involved in the project seemed pretty excited by this news, as they celebrated the construction approval with a confetti gun.
KFYR-TV
Grief over the holidays; how one Bismarck woman supports families
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the holiday season can evoke joyful spirits as families gather together, it can also be a difficult time for those who are grieving a loved one. Your News Leader spoke with one Bismarck woman who’s worked over the years to support families through loss and pain.
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
People noticed the doors were covered up and started asking questions.
