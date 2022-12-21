ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are ‘Officially Dating’ and ‘Having a Great Time’: ‘They Really Enjoy Each Other’s Company’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc6mt_0jq9gCzM00

Watching a love story unfold! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are a confirmed item after first being linked to each other in November.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly .

Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 30, were spotted out and about together several times in November and December. Just weeks after they attended a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford , Rande Gerber and Sean Penn , the lovebirds were seen celebrating Pitt’s 59th birthday together.

“Brad is smitten with Ines,” another insider exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Prior to her romance with the Ad Astra star, the jewelry designer was married to Paul Wesley . Us confirmed in September that the former couple had called it quits after three years of marriage. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago,” a rep for the duo told Us at the time. “They request privacy at this time.”

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline

Read article
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WALM3_0jq9gCzM00
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Pitt, for his part, has been linked to Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie . The Fight Club actor and Jolie, 47, — who share sons Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Knox, 14, and daughters Sahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14 — finalized their divorce in 2019. He was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

In August, an insider told Us that the Ocean's Eleven star was enjoying the bachelor life.

“He’s going out on dates and having fun ,” the source said at the time. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family and he tries to take breaks whenever possible.”

The insider added: “Brad keeps his dating life very private between himself and whoever he’s dating, especially if it’s casual. But when it’s serious, those closest to him will know.”

A Complete Timeline of Brad Pitt's Star-Studded Dating History

Read article

Pitt spoke candidly about being accountable for his mistakes in past relationships during a September interview with the Finnish public broadcaster YLE, per an interview published by the Associated Press .

“It’s all about self-reflection,” he told the outlet, commenting on his foray into sculpture in the wake of his divorce. “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s–t. Where was I complicit in failures in my relationships , where have I misstepped.”

He continued: “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt.

For more on Pitt and de Ramon, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly , on newsstands now.

Comments / 6

Related
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Back On The Dating Scene, Having Fun With Younger Men 6 Years After Brad Pitt Split

Actress Angelina Jolie has been single since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt but sources reveal she’s getting back into the swing of things, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the 47-year-old Hollywood star revealed, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.” The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,” The source added that Jolie only hangs out with men she knows through mutual...
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
RadarOnline

One-Time Box Office Champ Vince Vaughn Begging A-List Pals To Save Struggling Career

Fallen former A-list star Vince Vaughn has been begging old pals to help revive his near-dead career, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 52-year-old actor has reportedly reached out to former costar Ben Stiller, pleading to reunite in a remake of one of Vaughn’s last big hits – 2004’s Dodgeball. “Vince is desperate to get his career back on track and he thinks the FASTEST way is to revisit a beloved film they made together,” spilled a source. Vaughn was one of the biggest stars of the early 2000s, with massive hits like Old School and Wedding Crashers, until...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
RadarOnline

‘Not Happy About It’: Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Bumping Heads Over Potential Family Reality Show: Sources

Jessica Simpson’s deep thirst for fame and a reality show of her own is causing issues with her marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed the 42-year-old mom of three is in talks for a Keeping Up with the Simpsons type of show at the urging of her neighbor and new BFF Kim Kardashian, 41 — while long-suffering husband and former footballer Eric Johnson’s concerns are falling on deaf ears. “Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while,” spilled an insider. “It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to...
RadarOnline

Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts

Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

270K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy