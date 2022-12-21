ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

US News and World Report

Russia Could Hike Rates in 2023 if Inflation Risks Have Big Impact -Cenbank

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia could raise interest rates in 2023 if inflationary risks such as labour shortages and import restrictions have a meaningful impact, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told the RBC daily in an interview. The bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final...
US News and World Report

German Inflation to Stay High for Two Years - Adviser

BERLIN (Reuters) -Inflation is likely to remain high for another two years as companies pass on higher input costs and in some cases exaggerate them, the head of the council of economists that advises the German government was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further stoked...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Minnesota Reformer

Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Detroit News

Once downtrodden, American farmland grows value despite high inflation

Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
Reuters

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
US News and World Report

Dollar Climbs to One-Week High Vs Yen Amid Spike in Treasury Yields

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a more than one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields amid hopes for a strong rebound in Chinese growth as COVID-19 curbs loosen. The yen also came under pressure amid more signals from the Bank of Japan that...
US News and World Report

U.S. Heading Into Shallow Recession, No Respite From Rate Hikes Yet: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar retreats as risk appetite improves; Australia, NZ currencies rise

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders. The New Zealand dollar...
coinchapter.com

Experts Ring Recession Bells for 2023 – Another Crash for Bitcoin?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin took a hit in 2022, plunged 65% year-to-date, taking cues from the declining stock market, Federal Reserve’s hawkish attempts to curb the growing inflation, and the dire geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As a result, the BTC/USD rate still bobbed below $16,900 on Dec 27.
ValueWalk

Despite The War In Europe, Gold Remains Below Its 2011 High

Can gold‘s recent short-term rally be considered bullish, or can we expect a decline like in 2008?. Gold and silver are moving higher today, but nothing really changed despite that. Silver moved to its previous highs, while gold didn’t (chart courtesy of https://GoldPriceForecast.com). Against The Headwind Of Higher...
BBC

Spain announces €10bn help to fight rising prices

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced another €10bn (£8.8bn) in support to address rising prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government would "protect the middle class and workers amid the rise in the cost of living, energy and food", he said. The proposals include cuts...

