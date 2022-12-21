Read full article on original website
Related
Spain announces $10.6 billion package to ease inflation pain
MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday announced 10 billion euros ($10.65 billion) worth of measures to ease the pain of inflation in the third major package this year, bringing total aid to 45 billion euros since early 2022.
US News and World Report
Russia Could Hike Rates in 2023 if Inflation Risks Have Big Impact -Cenbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia could raise interest rates in 2023 if inflationary risks such as labour shortages and import restrictions have a meaningful impact, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told the RBC daily in an interview. The bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final...
US News and World Report
German Inflation to Stay High for Two Years - Adviser
BERLIN (Reuters) -Inflation is likely to remain high for another two years as companies pass on higher input costs and in some cases exaggerate them, the head of the council of economists that advises the German government was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further stoked...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools
Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Detroit News
Once downtrodden, American farmland grows value despite high inflation
Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked
Oil stocks skyrocketed in 2022, so it's no surprise funds that track the energy sector were Wall Street winners this year. But the top fund of the year is a surprising one: It invests in a variety of companies based in Turkey.
'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
US News and World Report
Dollar Climbs to One-Week High Vs Yen Amid Spike in Treasury Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a more than one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields amid hopes for a strong rebound in Chinese growth as COVID-19 curbs loosen. The yen also came under pressure amid more signals from the Bank of Japan that...
US News and World Report
U.S. Heading Into Shallow Recession, No Respite From Rate Hikes Yet: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar retreats as risk appetite improves; Australia, NZ currencies rise
SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders. The New Zealand dollar...
coinchapter.com
Experts Ring Recession Bells for 2023 – Another Crash for Bitcoin?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin took a hit in 2022, plunged 65% year-to-date, taking cues from the declining stock market, Federal Reserve’s hawkish attempts to curb the growing inflation, and the dire geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As a result, the BTC/USD rate still bobbed below $16,900 on Dec 27.
ValueWalk
Despite The War In Europe, Gold Remains Below Its 2011 High
Can gold‘s recent short-term rally be considered bullish, or can we expect a decline like in 2008?. Gold and silver are moving higher today, but nothing really changed despite that. Silver moved to its previous highs, while gold didn’t (chart courtesy of https://GoldPriceForecast.com). Against The Headwind Of Higher...
Meet the dissident Russians living the 'nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up'
While Russian state media gives the impression that everyone in Russia supports the war and Putin, many of the country's more liberal, educated and well-traveled citizens have spent the past nine months horrified about the violence inflicted on Ukraine by their own country.
BBC
Spain announces €10bn help to fight rising prices
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced another €10bn (£8.8bn) in support to address rising prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government would "protect the middle class and workers amid the rise in the cost of living, energy and food", he said. The proposals include cuts...
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports in another major step away from anti-virus travel barriers
Comments / 0