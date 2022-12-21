ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision

Milford LIVE News
 6 days ago

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on North DuPont Highway (Route 13) in the New Castle area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Fernwood Avenue for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details will be released once they become available.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

The post *Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Related
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Bear area on Sunday night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
Shore News Network

Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas

BEAR, DE – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after driving his vehicle through a fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas night. Driver arrested for DUI According to the Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark was arrested for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene of a fatal crash while driving under the influence. DSP reported that at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision in Pulaski Highway and Becks Wood Drive in Bear. DelDOT closed the Pulaski Highway “DelDOT crew members had closed westbound Pulaski Highway The post Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

WILMINGTON MAN ARRESTED ON FELONY CHARGES FOLLOWING THE RECOVERY OF TWO STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLES – ZYAIRE DAVIS (18)

(Newark, DE 19711) On Monday, December 26, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) located a stolen Honda Civic in the Foxwoods Apartment Complex – Newark. While officers were in the area a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a male arrived and parked near the Honda. The driver of the Jeep exited his vehicle and then entered the stolen Honda to collect property. Officers checked the registration for the Jeep and discovered that the tag did not match the make and model of the vehicle. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep and identified the driver as Zyaire Davis (18) of Wilmington. It was determined that the Jeep he was driving was also stolen.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI

A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
BEAR, DE
Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Wilmington area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m., Monday, December 26, […] The post Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene

A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 40 in Delaware, and an unrelated driver is arrested for a DUI for driving through the scene. The fatal crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas day when a 53-year-old Philadelphia man got out of his vehicle on the shoulder of Route 40 and started walking eastbound. Delaware State police say this is when a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling westbound in the left lane struck the pedestrian and then stopped in the right shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Crews Responding To Crash Find Man Shot Dead In Newark

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Newark area that began on Sunday night. Officials said on December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the report of a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Upon arrival, troopers located a single vehicle in a wooded area west of the roadway. Inside the vehicle, a 24-year-old male victim was located as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. During an examination of the victim’s body, a gunshot wound was found. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – NAOMI THOMAS (73)

(Newark, DE 19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas (73) of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her residence in her black Honda CRV on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and there is a concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Naomi have been unsuccessful.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed Sunday Night In Bear

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Bear area on Sunday night. Officials said on December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive. The pedestrian began walking eastbound on the right shoulder of Route 40 westbound. The victim then entered the westbound lanes of travel and began walking east in the left lane according to police. At the time, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the left lane of travel. The front left corner of the Kia struck the pedestrian in the left lane of travel and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 40. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision police said.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE – JOSEPH JENKINS (56)

(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Dover Area

UPDATED 12/23/22 – The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a single-vehicle fatal accident that occurred on December 21, 2022, in the Dover area as 20 year old Sebastian Grow of Woodside, Delaware. =============================================================. A 20-year-old man from Woodside, Delaware is dead after an accident...
DOVER, DE
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of fatal crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash in the Ellendale area. We’re told the crash happened a short time ago at Beach Highway and Dupont Boulevard. Roadways in this area will be closed for a period of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
ELLENDALE, DE
Milford LIVE News

