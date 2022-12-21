ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Zoo's pandas returning to China

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

The Memphis Zoo pandas Ya Ya and Le Le are headed home.

The zoo announced via Instagram that the current giant panda loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens will end and Ya Ya and Le Le will make the journey back to China within the next few months.

“During their time at Memphis Zoo, Ya Ya and Le Le helped pioneer research and conservation projects to teach others about the importance of their species,” the statement said. “It has been a privilege to host these incredible bears at Memphis Zoo for the past two decades and the impact their culture has had on the City of Memphis will forever be remembered.

“It has been a wonderful 20 years fostering this relationship with Ya Ya, Le Le and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.”

