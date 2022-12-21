NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Several Steelers discuss winning the game for Franco Harris
There were several that described the emotion ‘being a part of Steelers lore’, honoring the man, the love for him-what the current team said of winning one for Franco
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death.
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston
Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns
Christian Watson made a couple rookie mistakes during the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension
Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
