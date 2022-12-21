NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns

By Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
The Associated Press

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft

Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension

Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

