Fire chief addresses negative comments about siren useage, on-scene treatment of firefighters

Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, R-NC, is not taking it easy in his new role. His project “Bridge to 100,” connects faith-based rehabilitation programs as they help opioid addicts turn their lives around. The $750 million in opioid settlement money coming into N.C. this year could help these treatment programs grow. Hayes and others are working to prove faith-based abstinence philosophy makes a real impact.

1 DAY AGO