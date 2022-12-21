Fire chief addresses negative comments about siren useage, on-scene treatment of firefighters

Read full article on original website
WFAE.org
How should NC shift to electric trucks? DEQ wants to know
Public meetings are planned around the state in the coming weeks to help state environmental officials draft rules to promote a shift to electric trucks. An online information session is planned Jan. 9, followed by public meetings in Charlotte, Burlington and Pembroke. A final online meeting will be Feb. 21.
25newsnow.com
North Carolina man identified in fatal Christmas Day McLean County crash
(25 News Now) - A North Carolina man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash Christmas Day in McLean County. According to the preliminary autopsy opinion of McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Herbert Vance Rich III, 71, of Wallace, North Carolina, he died from multiple blunt injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, reportedly sustained as the driver of a van that left the roadway.
WITN
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
wglt.org
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74
A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
Survey: A third of families say rising food costs leads to kids not eating enough
RALEIGH, N.C. — Inflated prices for all goods is starting to sink in and people are feeling it on the bottom line of their budgets. "It’s really what’s hitting our pockets the hardest right now," said Christina Warren, a mom of three kids ranging in age from 12 to 15.
Young woman reported missing found dead in McLeansville, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
North Carolina boy injured in shooting gets new eye for Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Nine-year-old J.D. Jackson didn’t just ask for toys for Christmas this year. Instead, his holiday wish was for something far more important: “Most kids are asking for toys. He’s asking for an eye,” said his mother, Mary Jackson. J.D., 9, lost his left eye in a shooting Aug. 19: He was […]
Electricity providers asking customers to conserve energy to prevent power outages
NCEC said making little changes can help avoid service interruptions and power outages.
carolinajournal.com
Issues and Insiders: Robin Hayes
Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, R-NC, is not taking it easy in his new role. His project “Bridge to 100,” connects faith-based rehabilitation programs as they help opioid addicts turn their lives around. The $750 million in opioid settlement money coming into N.C. this year could help these treatment programs grow. Hayes and others are working to prove faith-based abstinence philosophy makes a real impact.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
outerbanksvoice.com
Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands
Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
13newsnow.com
NC photographer takes traditional Santa photos to the next level
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many families, a yearly visit with Santa is a holiday tradition. "I see it always have seen Santa Claus as a majestic character that is part of our folklore," said Larry Hersberger. Hersberger has taken Santa photos for many years. But in 2008, he took...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive...
VIDEO: NC TV meteorologist makes his own white Christmas with 10 inches of snow
It was brutally cold this Christmas weekend -- and we received no snow. But that didn't stop one TV meteorologist!
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
cbs17
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
WRAL
Pet of the Day: Dec. 24
Meet Badem, the three-and-a-half-year-old golden mix who traveled all the way to North Carolina from Turkey. He's an extremely smart, loving, calm and protective. He's happy to hang out alone and take a nap if no one wants to play. To learn more about Badem, visit goldenrescue.org. Meet Badem, the...
