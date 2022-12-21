Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
Finalmouse’s latest keyboard is basically a mini-TV for your hands
Finalmouse, a niche gaming mouse creator, announced its latest product: a mechanical keyboard with a built-in screen. The $349 Finalmouse Centerpiece is the shape of any standard keyboard, but that’s where the comparison ends. Are you ready for it? The keyboard features a screen underneath the keys that can...
technewstoday.com
How To Change Screen Orientation on Windows
The user’s preference for setting up a certain screen orientation depends on his or her needs. A vertical screen is preferable over the default Landscape orientation if you are a programmer or a streamer. However, the Horizontal screen will suffice for most users’ daily tasks. On mobile devices,...
knowtechie.com
How to measure someone’s height on iPhone
Did you know that LiDAR-equipped iPhones can be used to measure someone’s height?. That’s right, no more having to get squirmy toddlers to stand in one place while you use a ruler to mark the wall. The inbuilt Measure app on iOS is all you need. You can...
9to5Mac
MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
The excellent Mac desktop blogging app MarsEdit has landed with version 5.0 and some timely new features. MarsEdit 5 comes almost exactly five years after the last major version dropped, and it includes a modernized icon to match the rest of your Mac dock. MarsEdit 5 developer Daniel Jalkut credits...
The Windows Club
Cannot save files on Desktop in Windows 11/10
Some Windows 11/10 users are not able to save files on their Desktops. According to them, when they try to save a file on their Desktops, they receive an error message. The error does not occur when they save the same file to another location on the hard disk. In this article, we will see what you should do if you cannot save files on your Windows Desktop.
The Windows Club
How to use the Precise Seeking feature on YouTube
YouTube has a neat feature called Precise Seeking that makes it possible for users to find specific moments in a video. This can be done on both mobile and desktop, but we are going to focus on how to get this done on the desktop. Being able to easily move...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11
Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording. The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool. The upgraded version has a new Record button...
Microsoft looks to be bringing tabs to the Notepad app on Windows 11
A leaked screenshot has revealed an internal build of the Windows 11 Notepad app which appears to include a new tabs feature along the top of the app.
How to use FaceTime on your Android or PC
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
Android Authority
Google might be hitting the panic button to protect Search from ChatGPT
Google is preparing itself for the possibility of disastrous industry disruption. Google sees the sudden rise in the popularity of AI tools as potentially the biggest threat to its Search business in years. CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly stopped the work of numerous groups within the company to address this threat.
Business Insider
How to clear your YouTube cache to improve performance and clear storage
You can clear YouTube's cache on Android from your phone's Settings menu. If you have an iPhone, clear YouTube's cache by deleting the YouTube app and then reinstalling it from the app store. If you're using YouTube on a Mac or Windows computer, you can use the Settings menu in...
makeuseof.com
How to Customize the Lock Screen on a Samsung Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Galaxy phone, you're well aware of how much emphasis Samsung puts on customization. But for some reason, the Lock screen has never been as customizable as other parts of the user interface. Until now.
pocketnow.com
realme 10 Pro Plus goes global, here’s how it compares to the competition
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Following the launch of the series earlier this year in China, Realme today launched the realme 10 Pro and realme 10 Pro Plus in the global markets. In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the realme 10 Pro Plus has to offer and see how it compares to the other mid-range smartphones on the market, such as Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a. To begin, let's see how the specs of the realme 10 Pro Plus compares to other affordable smartphones.
Engadget
Twitter Blue perks now include higher ranking replies and 60-minute video uploads
Twitter Blue has enabled new perks for subscribers including "prioritized rankings in conversations" and video uploads up to 60 minutes in length, according to an updated feature list spotted by TechCrunch. Both features were promised by Elon Musk last month when he said Blue subscribers who pay $8 per month would get "priority in replies, mentions & search" and the ability to post long videos.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max benchmarks leak, showing big performance gains
The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that Apple launched in 2021 will not be refreshed this year. Reports say Apple pushed the release date to 2023. The new MacBook Pro models will feature the same overall design as their predecessors, but they’ll have the expected M2 Pro and M2 Max System-on-Chip (SoC) upgrades.
