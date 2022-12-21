The earliest evidence of modern humans in Europe dating back around 65,000 years has been revealed after a jawbone was discovered in Spain.First found in 1887, the bone was thought to belong to a Neanderthal, who were known to inhabit the area before Homo sapiens.But a re-examination of the lower mandible has revealed it could belong to a modern human and is believed to date from 45,000 to 65,000 years ago.If the jawbone is indeed from Homo sapiens it would be the earliest presence of humankind ever documented in Europe.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new docTravel chaos: Passengers forced to sleep in Stansted as flights grounded by snow

12 DAYS AGO