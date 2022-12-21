Read full article on original website
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
1.4 Million Year Old Skull Of The First European Discovered In Spain
Could this be our distant ancestor?Photo bykerttu/Pixabay. A fossil of what may be the first extant archaic human in Europe was uncovered in Spain's Atapuerca Mountains. The discovery is believed to be connected to a jawbone fragment discovered in 2007 at the same location, just a few meters away but not yet identified, that dates back 1.2 million years. It is unquestionably older than the Pioneer Man's bones, which were discovered in a neighboring cave in Atapuerca in 1997 and are thought to be 850,000 years old.
Massive graveyard of fossilized shark teeth found deep in the Indian Ocean
Australian researchers discovered 750 shark teeth deep in the Indian Ocean.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into the sky
Indonesia’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, spewed a column of volcanic ash into the air in a dramatic eruption on Sunday 4 December 4.Authorities evacuated nearly 2,000 people on the island of Java as a result of the incident.The volcano’s plume of ash reached a height of 50,000 feet (15 km), Japan’s Meteorology Agency said, having initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami.Searing gas and lava also flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after first eruption since 1984Rescuers search for survivors after devastating earthquake on Indonesia’s Java islandEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
Evacuations ordered after ‘large-scale’ eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano
Mount Semeru, a volcano in the East Java province of Indonesia, has erupted with plumes of volcanic ash reaching roughly 50,000 feet into the air.
Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan
The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.
Americas’ Oldest Spear Points Discovered in Idaho Look Like Ones From Japan 16,000 Years Ago
Archaeologists have uncovered weapon points that are thousands of years older than any others previously found in the Americas. Researchers from Oregon State University have dated the “projectile points” discovered in Idaho to around 16,000 years ago. Rather than outfitting arrows or spears, they were likely attached to...
Semeru volcano: 2,000 evacuated as Indonesia issues highest warning
A volcano has erupted in Indonesia, spewing a cloud of ash 15km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities have said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island. There were no immediate reports of any casualties from...
World's Most Endangered Species: 2 Young Javan Rhinos Seen in Indonesia National Park
The Ministry of Environment and Forest announced that Indonesia has welcomed 2 young Javan rhinos. They both descend from one of the families of the world's most endangered species. A small rhino was seen trudging alongside another rhino nearly three times its size. The horned herbivores were seen in the...
Jawbone Discovery Suggests Modern Mammals Originated in The Southern Hemisphere
It has taken over two decades and one pandemic for paleontologists to unite the fossilized remains of the earliest mammal ancestors and find that their evolution which gave rise to modern humans, may have begun in the Southern Hemisphere – and not in the north as scientists have long thought.
Hakið: The Main Viewpoint of Þingvellir National Park in Iceland
Amazingly breathtaking views await visitors at the viewpoint at Hakið, which is located near the visitor centre of Þingvellir National Park — which was founded in 1930 in southwestern Iceland — and is a short walk from the main parking lot; and it is the first of multiple parts of the incredible experience of enjoying the park and what it offers.
Jawbone dating back 65,000 years marks earliest evidence of modern humans in Europe
The earliest evidence of modern humans in Europe dating back around 65,000 years has been revealed after a jawbone was discovered in Spain.First found in 1887, the bone was thought to belong to a Neanderthal, who were known to inhabit the area before Homo sapiens.But a re-examination of the lower mandible has revealed it could belong to a modern human and is believed to date from 45,000 to 65,000 years ago.If the jawbone is indeed from Homo sapiens it would be the earliest presence of humankind ever documented in Europe.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new docTravel chaos: Passengers forced to sleep in Stansted as flights grounded by snow
Discover the 3 Most Populated Cities in the Philippines
Officially the Republic of the Philippines, the Philippines is an island country in Southeast Asia, consisting of over 7,600 islands which are split into three main geographical divisions. With a total area of 115,831 square miles, the country is home to over 115 million people. The country is the 7th most populated in Asia and the 13th most populous country in the world. As mentioned earlier, the Philippines is an island country, an archipelago created by volcanic eruptions at least 50 million years ago.
Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras (with Map & Photos)
Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras (Filipp. Mga Hagdan-Hagdang Palayan ng Kordilyera ng Pilipinas; Ifugao Payyo, English Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras) are rice fields that follow the contours of mountain slopes in Ifugao Province, Philippines. The fields were created over two thousand years ago. In 1995 they were included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. From 2001 to 2012, the fields were on the list of objects under threat of destruction.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
