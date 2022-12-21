Read full article on original website
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise
Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
'Maybe just a tenner's worth of salmon?' - Play Secret Santa with England women
The build-up to Christmas for England's women is slightly different - and warmer - to usual. They played the last game of their eight-match series against the West Indies on 22 December, and arrived back in the UK on Christmas Eve. So armed with £10, what would the team buy...
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
