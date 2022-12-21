Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Pierceton Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Packerton Road west of CR 400S, Pierceton. Driver: Jose A. Garza, 39, South Lake Sharon Road, Warsaw. Garza’s vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch. Damage up to $25,000. Warsaw. Officers with...
Fort Wayne Airport Selects Firm For East Terminal Expansion
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne International Airport has selected a construction firm for its planed East Terminal Expansion project. When complete, the project will renovate more than 10,000 square feet of concourse area and add 5,000 square feet of first-level space for airport operations. Chicago-based Clayco Inc. will lead...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Area Warming Centers For The Holiday Weekend
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are in the forecast for this holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, predicted to reach a low of -10 F. Hoosiers statewide can utilize Indiana 211, a 24/7 resource that continuously updates warming center locations and hours. You may...
Former Celebrations Building Preserved Via Main Street Grant
WARSAW — Jason and Catherine Conlon are preserving part of Warsaw and their own family’s history thanks to a Main Street Warsaw facade grant. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Conlons and MSW representatives posed with a replica check for $5,000 in grant funds in front of the building the former are renovating at 106 E. Center St., Warsaw. The couple contributed $5,000 of their own as well to be eligible for the grant to redo the outside of what formerly housed Celebrations.
USDOT Announces $27.5M Railroad Rehabilitation And Improvement Loan To Upgrade South Shore Line
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation today announced that its Build America Bureau has provided a $27.5 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan for a portion of the $649 million Double Track Project along a 26.6-mile segment of the South Shore Line between Gary and Michigan City.
Barbara Ruth Kessie — PENDING
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Arrangements and memorial service dates are currently pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Watch is in effect for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Noble, Wabash and Whitley Counties. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris — UPDATED
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
Van Heyningen Named Fulton County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Fulton County: William Van Heyningen of Rochester Community High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community...
Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
Braxton Chase McGuire — UPDATED
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn (Hopkins) McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton loved all things outdoors, hiking, biking, climbing and being by water. He enjoyed exploring...
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
Warsaw City Offices To Be Closed Friday
WARSAW — With the certainty of severe winter weather moving into our community tonight, except for essential and emergency services, the City of Warsaw offices will be closed on Friday. To aid in the clearing of snow, we ask that, if possible, cars be removed from the street. High...
Miller Sunset Pavilion Announces Holiday Hours
WINONA LAKE — Miller Sunset Pavilion has released the list of ice rink holiday hours. CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 24 (due to winter storm warning)
Michelle Ann Blocker — PENDING
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, died Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary, North Manchester.
Jerry Duane Davis
Jerry Duane Davis, 76, Logansport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. He was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Valparaiso. On Dec. 9, 2013, in Iowa, he married John Wayne Freels, who preceded in death on Oct. 19, 2021. Surviving Jerry is a...
Roberta M. Botset
Roberta M. Botset, 93, Nappanee, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Heritage House in Nappanee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in St. Joseph County. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Elmore A. Botset, who passed on Sept. 8, 2014. Roberta is survived by her...
