Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening

A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022

The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Sales gallery opens for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay

London Bay Development Group announced the opening of its sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay — a two-tower architectural masterpiece set on nearly a mile of waterfront in Southwest Florida. With a commitment to quality by the visionary developer, one of the most trusted luxury builders in the area for more than 30 years, the space presents an immersive, state-of-the-art experience that transports visitors into the unparalleled lifestyle by the legendary Ritz-Carlton brand.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

