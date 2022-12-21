Read full article on original website
Collier County on the fast track to building sand berms on beaches
Collier County leaders are looking ahead to the next hurricane season after declaring a public emergency that will allow them to create sand berms along their shorelines.
WINKNEWS.com
Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue. CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
santivachronicle.com
December Sold Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/02/22-12/23/22.
Rebuilding Fort Myers Beach could mean meeting FEMA flood standards
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach leaders want your future home to be ready for future flooding on the island, so they’re meeting FEMA’s Coastal Zone A standards. “What do we do about the older houses like this one here? What do we do here?...
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up Times Square showcasing Fort Myers Beach rebuilding process after Ian
Lighting up Times Square bringing the focus of the town back to the community, fun, and a uniquely special environment, which is what it’s known for best. Santa Claus is coming to the town of Fort Myers Beach which is a welcomed sight. Especially for people who love the town that was decimated by Hurricane Ian.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
Marconews.com
Collier County to build emergency berm on beaches to protect upland property post-Ian
Collier County commissioners have approved a no-bid contract to expedite the construction of an emergency berm to protect upland property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian. At their last board meeting Dec. 13, commissioners unanimously approved the contract, recognizing the "existence of a valid public emergency." County staff added the item...
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening
A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
WINKNEWS.com
Remains found in North Fort Myers, possibly giving Fitch family closure
Travis Fitch’s family continues to look for closure more than a year after he went missing in North Fort Myers. Earlier in December, remains were found close to the area Fitch went missing. Kaitlyn, Travis’s sister, believes they belong to her brother. Kaitlyn said the sheriff’s office asked her...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
Florida Weekly
Sales gallery opens for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay
London Bay Development Group announced the opening of its sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay — a two-tower architectural masterpiece set on nearly a mile of waterfront in Southwest Florida. With a commitment to quality by the visionary developer, one of the most trusted luxury builders in the area for more than 30 years, the space presents an immersive, state-of-the-art experience that transports visitors into the unparalleled lifestyle by the legendary Ritz-Carlton brand.
Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
Crash on Del Prado and SE 46th affecting traffic
Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a traffic crash on SE 46th Street and Del Prado Boulevard South.
