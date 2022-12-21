ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Tim Banks calls South Carolina game ‘anomaly’ for Tennessee’s ‘really good defense’

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Even more than a month later, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is still getting questions about *that* game. Such is life when what happened to the Vols happened in their stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina in the penultimate game of the regular season on November 19, a defeat that eliminated one-loss Tennessee from College Football Playoff contention. The topic came up again for Banks on Tuesday morning, three days before the Vols face Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami, and he tried to offer an explanation for why his defense allowed 606 yards and the most points Tennessee had allowed in a game since 1995 to what had been a nonexistent offense, calling it an “anomaly” for what was a solid defense most of the season.
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
247Sports

Aaron Beasley striving for more after becoming defensive ‘cornerstone’ for Vols

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Tennessee will be without one prominent linebacker for Friday night’s clash with Clemson in the Orange Bowl, but the Vols still will have arguably its best player at the position when they face the Tigers. Aaron Beasley emerged as the leading tackler for Tennessee’s defense in his second season as a starter, becoming what Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on Tuesday called a “cornerstone” for that unit this season. It’s a role Beasley will play again during the bowl game – when Tennessee will be without Jeremy Banks – and beyond as the senior confirmed he’s set to return next season.
