Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Transfer Tight End CJ Dippre Commits To Alabama Over Ohio State
Ohio State missed out on an opportunity to bolster its depth at tight end on Tuesday as Maryland transfer CJ Dippre committed to Alabama over the Buckeyes. Dippre spent the last two seasons with the Terrapins, hauling in 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns this year while starting in all 12 games. Against Ohio State on Nov. 19, Dippre snagged four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
buckeyesports.com
Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU
With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
buckeyesports.com
Williams Ramping Up Activity But “Under The Weather” Prior To Peach Bowl
Ohio State’s running backs room was in flux for much of the second half of the season, with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson each missing games down the stretch. Henderson’s injury was enough to hold him out of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, which kicks off on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Although Williams has battled injury for much of the season, he’s made a push to play against the Bulldogs during Ohio State’s bowl practices throughout December. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Williams has been ramping up activity with the desire to compete on Saturday.
buckeyesports.com
Georgia Has “A Lot Of Respect” For Ohio State’s Receiver Group
When Ohio State takes the field against Georgia on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes will trot out any number of potential receiving targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have led the way this season, with Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson and tight end Cade...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Hoping To Offset Road Atmosphere At Peach Bowl
The upcoming Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is billed as a neutral-site matchup for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but neutral site may not be the best way to describe the venue. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on New...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Sticking To Preparation Routine Ahead Of Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team arrived in Atlanta on Christmas night to continue preparing for its appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and College Football Playoff semifinal, against No. 1 Georiga on Saturday. Despite the change of scenery, alongside the numerous events during the lead-up to the game, the Buckeyes...
buckeyesports.com
Taking Stock Of Ohio State’s Freshmen As Nonconference Finale Approaches
The members of Ohio State’s top-10 2022 recruiting class have wasted no time proving their worth to the Buckeye basketball program, playing a key role in OSU’s 8-3 start. With only a matchup against Alabama A&M on Dec. 29 separating the Buckeyes from Big Ten play, Ohio State’s freshmen have shown growth through OSU’s first 11 games.
buckeyesports.com
Avery Henry Will Have “A Whole Team Behind Him” In Battle With Cancer
Support from in and outside of the program has continued to flow in for Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry, who announced last week that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Beyond the support of his family, Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day...
