Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Transfer Tight End CJ Dippre Commits To Alabama Over Ohio State

Ohio State missed out on an opportunity to bolster its depth at tight end on Tuesday as Maryland transfer CJ Dippre committed to Alabama over the Buckeyes. Dippre spent the last two seasons with the Terrapins, hauling in 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns this year while starting in all 12 games. Against Ohio State on Nov. 19, Dippre snagged four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU

With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Williams Ramping Up Activity But “Under The Weather” Prior To Peach Bowl

Ohio State’s running backs room was in flux for much of the second half of the season, with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson each missing games down the stretch. Henderson’s injury was enough to hold him out of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, which kicks off on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Although Williams has battled injury for much of the season, he’s made a push to play against the Bulldogs during Ohio State’s bowl practices throughout December. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Williams has been ramping up activity with the desire to compete on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Georgia Has “A Lot Of Respect” For Ohio State’s Receiver Group

When Ohio State takes the field against Georgia on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes will trot out any number of potential receiving targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have led the way this season, with Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson and tight end Cade...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Hoping To Offset Road Atmosphere At Peach Bowl

The upcoming Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is billed as a neutral-site matchup for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but neutral site may not be the best way to describe the venue. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on New...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Sticking To Preparation Routine Ahead Of Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team arrived in Atlanta on Christmas night to continue preparing for its appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and College Football Playoff semifinal, against No. 1 Georiga on Saturday. Despite the change of scenery, alongside the numerous events during the lead-up to the game, the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Taking Stock Of Ohio State’s Freshmen As Nonconference Finale Approaches

The members of Ohio State’s top-10 2022 recruiting class have wasted no time proving their worth to the Buckeye basketball program, playing a key role in OSU’s 8-3 start. With only a matchup against Alabama A&M on Dec. 29 separating the Buckeyes from Big Ten play, Ohio State’s freshmen have shown growth through OSU’s first 11 games.
COLUMBUS, OH

