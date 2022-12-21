ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Transfer Tight End CJ Dippre Commits To Alabama Over Ohio State

Ohio State missed out on an opportunity to bolster its depth at tight end on Tuesday as Maryland transfer CJ Dippre committed to Alabama over the Buckeyes. Dippre spent the last two seasons with the Terrapins, hauling in 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns this year while starting in all 12 games. Against Ohio State on Nov. 19, Dippre snagged four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Honing Into Fundamentals Against Physical Georgia Squad

During the past two seasons, Ohio State’s bitter rival Michigan has made its living on dominating the trenches while overwhelming opponents with its physicality. That blueprint has carried the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten titles and a pair of appearances in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU

With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Georgia Has “A Lot Of Respect” For Ohio State’s Receiver Group

When Ohio State takes the field against Georgia on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes will trot out any number of potential receiving targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have led the way this season, with Julian Fleming, Xavier Johnson and tight end Cade...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Hoping To Offset Road Atmosphere At Peach Bowl

The upcoming Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is billed as a neutral-site matchup for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but neutral site may not be the best way to describe the venue. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on New...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy