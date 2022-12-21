Ohio State missed out on an opportunity to bolster its depth at tight end on Tuesday as Maryland transfer CJ Dippre committed to Alabama over the Buckeyes. Dippre spent the last two seasons with the Terrapins, hauling in 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns this year while starting in all 12 games. Against Ohio State on Nov. 19, Dippre snagged four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO