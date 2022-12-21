Read full article on original website
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Shifting Focus Back To Georgia With Signing Period In Rear View
The Early Signing Period came to an official end on Friday – and was essentially over for Ohio State early Thursday after earning the signature of Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star safety Jayden Bonsu (6-1, 210), the lone holdout of the class – and the focus for many teams now shifts entirely toward preparation for their upcoming bowl game.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Set To Match Up With Georgia’s Dynamic Tight Ends
During the regular season, Ohio State’s defense battled a plethora of top-tier tight ends. The Buckeyes saw relative success against Notre Dame All-American Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta — the reigning Big Ten Tight End of the Year — however, their most difficult challenge to date awaits them against Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Remained Focused On Maine As Upsets Swirled Around College Basketball
On Wednesday afternoon, college basketball’s biggest upset — based on point spread — in at least 30 years occurred. Iowa, a 32-point favorite, was stunned at home by 3-9 Eastern Illinois — a team that Ohio State vanquished 65-43 on Nov. 16 — 92-83, sending shockwaves across the college basketball world. The Hawkeyes’ loss was indicative of a trend swirling around college basketball, as several other Power Six programs fell in buy games — including Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon — on Tuesday.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS — (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a...
Cowboys’ Sam Williams Involved in Car Crash in Texas
The defensive end was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Plano police reported.
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
dpdbeat.com
Major Accident – Pedestrian Struck 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
Godsey/Martin & IJUSTGOTHIT.COM Gifted $20,000 To Single Mothers & 200 Bikes To Dallas Families For Christmas!
Dallas, Texas – During the entire month of December, the Godsey/Martin and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM family have taken the time to share some Christmas cheer with local Texas families, gifting over 500 children with new bikes and presenting over $40,000 to deserving single mothers throughout the state. Following their stop in Houston, where an overwhelming 400 bikes were given to Houston area families, the Godsey/Martin & IJustGotHit.com team set out to Dallas to be a blessing to their next set of winners.
CandysDirt.com
This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic
Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
fwtx.com
The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar
A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
