Nashville, TN

Titans' Roger McCreary among highest-graded CBs in Week 15

By Shaun Calderon
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Roger McCreary had arguably the best game of his young career during the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Auburn product is slowly but surely starting to show flashes of why he was selected with a top-35 pick last April.

According to Pro Football Focus, McCreary produced single-game career-highs in overall grade (86.8), as well as his coverage grade (90.2) last weekend against the Chargers.

The rookie cornerback also finished Week 15 as the third-highest-graded cornerback in the entire league after his three-tackle, two pass-breakup performance.

However, it was a play by McCreary that won’t show up on the official stat sheet that truly caught everyone’s attention.

Right before the first half expired, Los Angeles drove down the field and were attempting to secure points.

Quarterback Justin Herbert took a shot at the end-zone once the Chargers were in field goal range, but Tennessee’s talented young cornerback had other ideas.

The former Auburn Tiger made Herbert pay, as he made one of the most cerebrally impressive plays of the entire season.

McCreary read the pass the entire way and caught the ball at its highest point, but there was no realistic way for him to land in-bounds once he secured the catch.

The Titans’ corner immediately recognized the situation at hand, quickly tossing the ball back into the field of play so his teammate, Joshua Kalu, could secure the point-saving interception.

Unfortunately, the rookie’s career day came in a losing effort, with the Titans dropping a heartbreaker to the Chargers 17-14.

McCreary will have the chance to replicate his big day on Saturday, when the Titans host the Texans in a massive division showdown.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

