Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day

Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Connections To Christmas Holiday

The Oklahoma Historical Society says our state has more than a few special connections to the Christmas holiday. The popular song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" was co-written in the 1940s by Ralph Blane, a Broken Arrow native. Oklahoma City native Hayla Peevey recorded the song "I Want A...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sooners Bowl Game Preview Versus Florida State

Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek preview the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

