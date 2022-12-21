Early Signing Day: Trey Pierce signs with Michigan football

Ratings

247Sports 3 – #53 DL #9

On3 3 – #122 DL #21

Rivals 4 – #16 DL #7

ESPN 3 – #48 DL #12

247Sports Composite 3 553 #60 DL #9

On3 Consensus 3 581 #61 DL #11

Vitals

Hometown Oak Lawn (Ill.) Brother Rice

Projected Position Defensive Tackle

Height 6-foot-3

Weight 290-pounds

Notable offers

Illinois

Iowa State

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Missouri

Purdue

Syracuse

Readiness Level

Has requisite size to be an early impact player, will depend on how quickly he picks up the playbook and advances in the weight room.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Former Wisconsin commit.

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Brother Rice High School (2023) coached by Casey Quedenfeld • Reached the Class 7A quarterfinal with the Crusaders his senior year with a 7-5 overall record • Helped lead Brother Rice to a 10-3 record and a playoff appearance in his junior season Key Statistics • As a senior, notched 58 tackles with 19 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 550 overall player nationally, the No. 59 defensive lineman and the No. 9 player in the state of Illinois • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 51 defensive lineman and the No. 9 player in the state of Illinois • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 63 player in the region, the No. 49 player at his position and the No. 12 player in the state of Illinois • Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 16 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 7 player in Illinois • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 579 overall player, the No. 61 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 11 player in Illinois • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 116 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 20 player in Illinois • Chicago Sun-Times All-Area team (2022) • Daily Southtown Football All-Area team (2022) • CCL/ESCC Blue All-Conference honoree (2022) • CCL/ESCC Blue Co-Lineman of the Year (2022) Personal • Roderick (Trey) Pierce was born Dec. 14, 2004 • Son of Roderick and Kelly Pierce

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Well built, put-together prospect who does not carry any unnecessary weight. Shows quickness off the snap. Plays with great motor. Shows solid agility for a big man but can still keep working in that area. Frame may not support lots more weight but there is still some room for growth. Can take on blocks and stop the run. Well coached and plays with good technique and pad level. Very college ready in terms of his build and approach. Very high floor type of prospect who looks like a safe bet to be a Power Five starter. Can play either nose or three-tech.

Film