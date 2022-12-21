Early Signing Day: Jason Hewlett signs with Michigan football

Ratings

247Sports 4 – #20 ATH #10

On3 3 – #116 LB #7

Rivals 3 – #44 ATH #23

ESPN 3 – #33 OLB #14

247Sports Composite 3 513 #36 ATH #16

On3 Consensus 3 570 #59 LB #16

Vitals

Hometown Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney

Projected Position Linebacker/EDGE

Height 6-foot-4

Weight 220-pounds

Notable offers

Cincinnati

Boston College

Kentucky

NC State

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Readiness Level

Could be a role player in his first year, but is more likely to be utilized in year two and beyond.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Chaney High School (2023) coached by Seth Antram • Helped the Cowboys reach a 10-2 record his senior year in 2022, including a playoff appearance which was the school’s first 10-win season in more than 20 years • The team posted a 4-5 record his junior year (2021)

Key Statistics

• Totaled 59 stops his senior year, including nine tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles • A two-way player who also caught 14 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns as a senior • Also scored two touchdowns on defense and special teams with a kickoff returned for a score • In the first game of his junior season, suffered an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 513 player nationally, the No. 32 athlete in the country and the No. 16 player in the state of Ohio • Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 20 athlete and the No. 10 player in the state of Ohio • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 42 player in the region, the No. 33 outside linebacker and the No. 14 player in the state of Ohio • Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 44 athlete in the country and the No. 23 player in Ohio • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 568 player in the country, the No. 58 linebacker in the nation and the No. 16 player in Ohio • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 33 linebacker in the nation and the No. 16 player in Ohio • WKBN Big 22 Class of 2022 member • First-team all-state defense, Division III OPSWA All-Ohio as a senior • All-District (Northeast Inland), first team (2022) Personal • Son of Jason Hewlett Sr. and Shalimar Jackson • Brother, Jaylen, played linebacker at Youngstown State • High school teammate of Wolverine defensive back DJ Waller

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Has the size and experience at multiple positions to project in a variety of ways come college. Currently, the most likely projection is to defense as a hybrid safety-linebacker, but could grow into a full-time linebacker or EDGE. Also has the size and ball skills to potentially be a receiver or FLEX on offense. Striker on defense who shows that he can run through a ball carrier and hit with pop and explosion. Has a track background and can get moving and pursue well for a player of his size. Offensive tape and special teams return ability further speak to that and his overall athleticism. In college, the main piece for his development will be finding the right positional home and refining his skills at that spot. A generally raw prospect but talented with big upside.

