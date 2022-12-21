Early Signing Day: Cameron Calhoun signs with Michigan football

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #45 CB #13

On3 3 – #41 CB #13

Rivals 4 – #34 CB #8

ESPN 3 – #58 CB #18

247Sports Composite 3 456 #47 CB #14

On3 Consensus 3 435 #46 CB #13

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods

Projected Position Cornerback

Height 6-foot-0

Weight 170-pounds

Notable offers

Cincinnati

Kentucky

Maryland

Pitt

Purdue

West Virginia

Readiness Level

Already has prototypical size and could make a splash despite an already loaded position group, thanks to the departures of Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All.

Early Enrollee?

Yes

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Winton Woods High School (2023) coached by Chad Murphy • Helped the Warriors finish 12-1 his senior year with an appearance in the regional semifinal • Part of a Division II state championship-winning team that went 13-3 in 2021 • Also lettered in track and field for the Warriors, specializing in sprints and hurdles

Key Statistics

• Career interceptions leader at Winton Woods (14) • During his senior year, totaled 52 tackles including three tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and five interceptions • Returned one interception for a 105-yard touchdown as a senior • Led the Cincinnati Conference with nine interceptions his junior season among 61 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery • Played wide receiver during his sophomore season

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 454 overall player nationally, the No. 46 cornerback and the No. 14 player in the state of Ohio • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 45 cornerback and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Ohio • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 53 player in his region, the No. 58 cornerback and the No. 18 player in the state of Ohio • Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 34 cornerback in the nation and the No. 8 player in Ohio • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 435 player nationally, the No. 46 cornerback in the nation and the No. 14 player in Ohio • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 41 cornerback in the nation and the No. 13 player in Ohio • Picked up first-team All-Ohio honors in 2022 following second-team honors in 2021 • Two-time first-team All-District his junior and senior seasons (2021-22) Personal • Cameron Calhoun was born October 2, 2004 • Son of Erica Larkin

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Solid measureables. Has size to match up on outside receivers. Former receiver who showed the anticipation and ball skills to intercept a lot of passes during his high school career. Also showed he could turn defense into offense as a senior, scoring on several interception returns. Has the agility to play man to man on an island. Has adequate recovery and long speed but can continue to work on that. High school coaches have raved about work ethic and approach to the game. Should continue to improve technically and has a good physical skill set to work with. Projects safely as a Power Five starter and impact player.

