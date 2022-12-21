Early Signing Day: Kendrick Bell signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 – #97 ATH #25
On3 3 – #24 QB #12
Rivals 3 – #49 ATH #24
ESPN 3 – #19 QB #21
247Sports Composite 3 843 #59 ATH #20
On3 Consensus 3 1023 #53 QB #22
Vitals
Hometown Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill
Projected Position Athlete
Height 6-foot-3
Weight 180-pounds
Notable offers
- UMass
- Northern Iowa
Readiness Level
Likely a redshirt player in year one.
Early Enrollee?
No
Notes
Brother of Michigan WR and team captain Ronnie Bell.
Prep
• Attended Park Hill High School (2023) coached by Andy Sims
• Park Hill posted a 3-8 record his senior year in 2022
• Helped the Trojans to a 5-6 record as a junior
• Part of two playoff teams and won a playoff game in each year as a starting quarterback
• Earned letters in basketball at Park Hill, where he was an all-district selection
• Also lettered in track and field, where he was a state-qualifying jumper
Key Statistics
• In his senior year, completed 224-of-339 pass attempts (72 percent) with 35 passing touchdowns and added 670 rushing yards and another 10 scores on the ground
• As a junior, completed 207-of-339 pass attempts (61 percent) with 30 total touchdowns including rushing; 313 total rushing yards
• Set school records in passing yards, completions, and completion percentage his senior year
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,031 overall player nationally, the No. 85 athlete and the No. 23 player in the state of Missouri
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 178 athlete and the No. 36 player in the state of Missouri
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 222 player in his region, the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 22 player in the state of Missouri
• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 49 athlete tackle in the nation and the No. 24 player in Missouri
• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,017 player in the nation, the No. 53 quarterback in the nation and the No. 22 player in Missouri
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 24 quarterback in the nation and the No. 12 player in Missouri
• First-team Class 6 All-State as a senior (2022)
• Named the Most Outstanding High School Football Player in the Kansas City area with the Thomas A. Simone Award in 2022
• Brother, Ronnie, also won the award (2017), making the brothers the first pair to win the honor in its 87-year history
• Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division first team honoree
• Class 6 District 4 first team All-District
Personal
• Kendrick Bell was born April 20, 2004
• Son of Aaron and Renee Bell
• Brother, Ronnie, was a two-time captain and two-time Big Ten Champion with the Wolverines (2018-22)
• Twin brother, Marqueas, plays basketball at Southeast Missouri State
Scouting report
None available.
