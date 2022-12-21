Early Signing Day: Kendrick Bell signs with Michigan football

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #97 ATH #25

On3 3 – #24 QB #12

Rivals 3 – #49 ATH #24

ESPN 3 – #19 QB #21

247Sports Composite 3 843 #59 ATH #20

On3 Consensus 3 1023 #53 QB #22

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill

Projected Position Athlete

Height 6-foot-3

Weight 180-pounds

Notable offers

UMass

Northern Iowa

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Brother of Michigan WR and team captain Ronnie Bell.

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Park Hill High School (2023) coached by Andy Sims • Park Hill posted a 3-8 record his senior year in 2022 • Helped the Trojans to a 5-6 record as a junior • Part of two playoff teams and won a playoff game in each year as a starting quarterback • Earned letters in basketball at Park Hill, where he was an all-district selection • Also lettered in track and field, where he was a state-qualifying jumper

Key Statistics

• In his senior year, completed 224-of-339 pass attempts (72 percent) with 35 passing touchdowns and added 670 rushing yards and another 10 scores on the ground • As a junior, completed 207-of-339 pass attempts (61 percent) with 30 total touchdowns including rushing; 313 total rushing yards • Set school records in passing yards, completions, and completion percentage his senior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,031 overall player nationally, the No. 85 athlete and the No. 23 player in the state of Missouri • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 178 athlete and the No. 36 player in the state of Missouri • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 222 player in his region, the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 22 player in the state of Missouri • Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 49 athlete tackle in the nation and the No. 24 player in Missouri • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,017 player in the nation, the No. 53 quarterback in the nation and the No. 22 player in Missouri • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 24 quarterback in the nation and the No. 12 player in Missouri • First-team Class 6 All-State as a senior (2022) • Named the Most Outstanding High School Football Player in the Kansas City area with the Thomas A. Simone Award in 2022 • Brother, Ronnie, also won the award (2017), making the brothers the first pair to win the honor in its 87-year history • Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division first team honoree • Class 6 District 4 first team All-District

Personal

• Kendrick Bell was born April 20, 2004 • Son of Aaron and Renee Bell • Brother, Ronnie, was a two-time captain and two-time Big Ten Champion with the Wolverines (2018-22) • Twin brother, Marqueas, plays basketball at Southeast Missouri State

Scouting report

None available.

Film