ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Early Signing Day: Kendrick Bell signs with Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVj5T_0jq9LVPA00

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #97 ATH #25

On3 3 – #24 QB #12

Rivals 3 – #49 ATH #24

ESPN 3 – #19 QB #21

247Sports Composite 3 843 #59 ATH #20

On3 Consensus 3 1023 #53 QB #22

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill

Projected Position Athlete

Height 6-foot-3

Weight 180-pounds

Notable offers

  • UMass
  • Northern Iowa

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Brother of Michigan WR and team captain Ronnie Bell.

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Park Hill High School (2023) coached by Andy Sims

• Park Hill posted a 3-8 record his senior year in 2022

• Helped the Trojans to a 5-6 record as a junior

• Part of two playoff teams and won a playoff game in each year as a starting quarterback

• Earned letters in basketball at Park Hill, where he was an all-district selection

• Also lettered in track and field, where he was a state-qualifying jumper

Key Statistics

• In his senior year, completed 224-of-339 pass attempts (72 percent) with 35 passing touchdowns and added 670 rushing yards and another 10 scores on the ground

• As a junior, completed 207-of-339 pass attempts (61 percent) with 30 total touchdowns including rushing; 313 total rushing yards

• Set school records in passing yards, completions, and completion percentage his senior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,031 overall player nationally, the No. 85 athlete and the No. 23 player in the state of Missouri

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 178 athlete and the No. 36 player in the state of Missouri

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 222 player in his region, the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 22 player in the state of Missouri

• Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 49 athlete tackle in the nation and the No. 24 player in Missouri

• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,017 player in the nation, the No. 53 quarterback in the nation and the No. 22 player in Missouri

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 24 quarterback in the nation and the No. 12 player in Missouri

• First-team Class 6 All-State as a senior (2022)

• Named the Most Outstanding High School Football Player in the Kansas City area with the Thomas A. Simone Award in 2022

• Brother, Ronnie, also won the award (2017), making the brothers the first pair to win the honor in its 87-year history

• Kansas City Suburban Conference Silver Division first team honoree

• Class 6 District 4 first team All-District

Personal

• Kendrick Bell was born April 20, 2004

• Son of Aaron and Renee Bell

• Brother, Ronnie, was a two-time captain and two-time Big Ten Champion with the Wolverines (2018-22)

• Twin brother, Marqueas, plays basketball at Southeast Missouri State

Scouting report

None available.

Film

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Missouri River ice jam impacting Atchison water

NEBRASKA CITY - Kansas City news agencies are reporting that an ice jam from Nebraska is causing the Missouri River to back up. Officials in Atchison, Kan., are asking people to limit water usage. The city says the river has reached a level too low for regular intake pumps to...
ATCHISON, KS
kcur.org

Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29

A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Make Platte City the county seat again

The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
PLATTE CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy